Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad
Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad
Kolisi accepts he will lose Springboks captaincy
Kolisi accepts he will lose Springboks captaincy
AFP
South Africa's two-time Rugby World Cup winning skipper Siya Kolisi said on Wednesday he accepts he will lose the Springboks captaincy as he is based abroad.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus said last month he preferred his captain to be playing in South Africa, with their next Test in June.

Flanker Kolisi, 32, joined French club Racing 92, after October's second World Cup triumph, on a contract until 2026.

"That's normal. I knew that before making the decision to come here," Kolisi told reporters.

"He (Erasmus) speaks and he says this is the situation, it is what it is, there's nothing I can do about that."

Kolisi will return from a thumb injury he suffered on March 2 for Sunday's last 16 Champions Cup trip to five-time winners Toulouse.

"I feel good, my hand is good," Kolisi said. "I went to see the doctor to see the specialist and he was happy with the healing of my hand.

"I just want to be on the field. I tried to play last week but the coaches, management and doctors said I must wait for this week."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupKolisi SiyaSouth AfricaRacing 92
Related Articles
Kolisi still part of Springboks plans but Erasmus may opt for new captain
Owen Farrell open to international return with England or British & Irish Lions
Italy's Jake Polledri retires at 28 due to long-term foot injury
Show more
Rugby Union
All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months
Highest capped All Black Whitelock retires from professional rugby
Ardie Savea calls for change in All Blacks' eligibility regulations
Rees-Lightning strikes: NFL's Chiefs confirm signing of rugby star
Sinckler and Ludlam to leave England after agreeing deals with Toulon
Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit set to join Super Bowl-winning Chiefs
England scrum-half Danny Care retires from international rugby
Georgia challenge wooden spoon winners Wales to test match
Wallabies centre Parese confirms end-of-season Leicester move
Most Read
Jesse Lingard's Seoul switch threatens to fall flat after slow start
'It has upset me so much': Pochettino criticises social media abuse of Gallagher
Manchester United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries
Spanish league player Cheikh Kane Sarr suspended after confronting racist abuser

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings