'Landmark' prosecution for online abuse of Rugby World Cup official

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. 'Landmark' prosecution for online abuse of Rugby World Cup official
'Landmark' prosecution for online abuse of Rugby World Cup official
The incident happened during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France
The incident happened during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France
AFP
World Rugby hailed "a landmark" after a man in Australia was prosecuted for targeting a match official and his family online during last year's World Cup in France.

The rugby body said that it was the first prosecution for online hate at the 2023 World Cup and "further cases are pending across five jurisdictions".

The man, identified by Australian media as Aaron Isaia, a youth worker from Brisbane, pleaded guilty to an online harassment charge on Monday and was handed an AUS$1,000 (£522) good behaviour bond.

He will also be banned from all World Rugby events.

"World Rugby welcomes this landmark outcome," chief executive Alan Gilpin said in a statement.

"The vile and toxic abuse is an all-too-common occurrence for many sportsmen and women and public figures.

"We hope that this sends a very strong message to online trolls that such behaviour is totally unacceptable and that the sport and the authorities are prepared to take action."

The New Zealand-born Isaia, 22, sent a television match official (TMO) and his wife threatening and abusive messages via Facebook during the World Cup.

He was tracked down by a World Rugby online abuse programme supporting match officials and their families.

Separately, Wayne Barnes, who refereed the World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand in Paris, reportedly received death threats afterwards, as did TMO Tom Foley.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld Cup
Related Articles
Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad
Owen Farrell open to international return with England or British & Irish Lions
Kolisi still part of Springboks plans but Erasmus may opt for new captain
Show more
Rugby Union
France to take on World XV in Spain ahead of Argentina tour
Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations
All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months
Highest capped All Black Whitelock retires from professional rugby
Ardie Savea calls for change in All Blacks' eligibility regulations
Rees-Lightning strikes: NFL's Chiefs confirm signing of rugby star
Sinckler and Ludlam to leave England after agreeing deals with Toulon
Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit set to join Super Bowl-winning Chiefs
Most Read
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Everton deducted two more points for breaching Premier League's financial rules
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings