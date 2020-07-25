Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Scotland score half century of points in thumping Test win over Chile

Scotland score half century of points in thumping Test win over Chile

Scotland's Ben Healy in action with Chile's Santiago Videla
Scotland's Ben Healy in action with Chile's Santiago VidelaReuters
Scotland kept up their high-scoring form on their Americas tour with a convincing 52-11 win over Chile in Santiago on Saturday.

Jamie Dobie and Kyle Rowe scored two tries each while Josh Bayliss, Matt Currie, Dylan Richardson and Kyle Steyn added one apiece in their third win on their mid-year tour after victories in the last fortnight over Canada and the United States.

Scotland outscored their hosts by eight tries to one with Ben Healey and Adam Hastings converting three each.

Chile’s only try was a display of strength in the maul from substitute hooker Diego Escobar while Santiago Videla and Tomas Salas added penalties.

The Scots conclude their tour against Uruguay in Montevideo next Saturday.

Mentions
Rugby UnionChileScotland
