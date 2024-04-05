Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations

Menoncello (L) has been voted the best Six Nations player of 2024

Italy's Tommaso Menoncello (21) was Friday named Six Nations player of the championship after claiming a third of the 146,000 fan votes.

The Benetton centre is the youngest winner and second Italian, after Andrea Masi in 2011, to scoop the award.

He came out on top of a shortlist that included England back row Ben Earl, Ireland centre Bundee Aki, and Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe.

"Winning this award is a testament to the achievements of the entire Italy team and a sign of the exciting journey we are taking with Italian rugby," he said.

"I would like to thank all my teammates, coaches, and the passionate fans."

Italy finished fifth in the 2024 Six Nations table, recording wins against Scotland and Wales and drawing against France.

Ireland retained the title with Aki especially impressive as he had been for them last year which earned the New Zealand-born centre a World Player of the Year nomination.