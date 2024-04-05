Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations
Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations
Menoncello (L) has been voted the best Six Nations player of 2024
Menoncello (L) has been voted the best Six Nations player of 2024
AFP
Italy's Tommaso Menoncello (21) was Friday named Six Nations player of the championship after claiming a third of the 146,000 fan votes.

The Benetton centre is the youngest winner and second Italian, after Andrea Masi in 2011, to scoop the award.

He came out on top of a shortlist that included England back row Ben Earl, Ireland centre Bundee Aki, and Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe.

"Winning this award is a testament to the achievements of the entire Italy team and a sign of the exciting journey we are taking with Italian rugby," he said.

"I would like to thank all my teammates, coaches, and the passionate fans."

Italy finished fifth in the 2024 Six Nations table, recording wins against Scotland and Wales and drawing against France.

Ireland retained the title with Aki especially impressive as he had been for them last year which earned the New Zealand-born centre a World Player of the Year nomination.

Mentions
Rugby UnionMenoncello TommasoAki BundeeEarl BenMasi Andreavan der Merwe DuhanItalySix Nations
Related Articles
Ireland's Bundee Aki nominated for Six Nations Player of the Year award
England fight back in second half to edge out Wales 16-14
Georgia challenge wooden spoon winners Wales to test match
Show more
Rugby Union
Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad
All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months
Highest capped All Black Whitelock retires from professional rugby
Ardie Savea calls for change in All Blacks' eligibility regulations
Rees-Lightning strikes: NFL's Chiefs confirm signing of rugby star
Sinckler and Ludlam to leave England after agreeing deals with Toulon
Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit set to join Super Bowl-winning Chiefs
England scrum-half Danny Care retires from international rugby
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings