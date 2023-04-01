England fight back in second half to edge out Wales 16-14

England fight back in second half to edge out Wales 16-14
England's Freddie Steward shakes hands with Tommy Freeman after the match
Reuters
England fought back from a 14-5 down at half-time to beat Wales 16-14 in a scruffy but hugely physical Six Nations clash on Saturday, extending a Welsh winless championship run at Twickenham that stretches back to 2012.

Wales led after a penalty try and a nicely-created second for flanker Alex Mann with England on the board via Ben Earl when they were down to 13 men, though George Ford's conversion attempt never left the tee after he was ruled to have started his approach and had it dislodged by a Welsh defender.

England closed the gap with a Ford penalty and a well-worked Fraser Dingwall try after 65 minutes and when Mason Grady was sin-binned for a deliberate knock on nine minutes from time, Ford slotted an easy penalty to put the hosts ahead.

Wales, with only two championship wins at Twickenham in 36 years, launched a spirited late assault but aggressive and disciplined defence forced them back as England claimed their second win after another comeback victory over Italy last week.

More to follow.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Coach Steve Borthwick happy to see England grind to victory against Wales in Six Nations
Townsend was 'celebrating' before Scotland win snatched away
France captain Gregory Alldritt backs officials after TMO decision seals narrow win
Brilliant Louis Bielle-Biarrey helps France to 20-16 win in Scotland
Updated
Late change for Scotland as Paterson debuts against France
Ireland bid to build on sublime French Six Nations win against Italy
Doris captains Ireland for first time in Six Nations visit of Italy
England's Will Stuart needs no reminding of fierce Wales rivalry
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning

