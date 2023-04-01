George North and Alex Mann start for Wales in Six Nations clash with England

Centre George North (31) is one of seven changes to the Wales team to play England in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday, as flanker Alex Mann (22) earns a first international start having impressed in their thrilling 27-26 loss to Scotland.

North missed the game against the Scots through injury but takes his place in the midfield alongside Nick Tompkins, while the back three remains unchanged with fullback Cameron Winnett playing a 17th professional game in his career alongside wings Josh Adams and Rio Dyer.

loan Lloyd takes over the flyhalf berth from the injured Sam Costelow and Tomos Williams starts at scrumhalf after impressing off the bench in Cardiff as Wales came from 27-0 down to the brink of victory.

"We've been critical and tough on ourselves this week. That first half (against Scotland) was nowhere near the standards we expect. We simply cannot start the same way this Saturday," coach Warren Gatland said in a statement from Welsh Rugby.

"We showed in the second half what we are capable of. Now it’s about building on that performance and playing with some tempo from the off."

Mann is part of a back row that also includes Tommy Reffell and impressive number eight Aaron Wainwright, with 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins retaining the captain’s armband in a side that was named 24 hours earlier than expected by Gatland.

Loosehead prop Gareth Thomas returns from injury to start, while hooker Elliot Dee and tighthead prop Keiron Assiratti are elevated from the bench in an all new front row.

"We’ve made a few changes to the starting line-up this weekend which gives opportunities to the players coming in. We need to be accurate and keep our discipline," Gatland said.

"This is a massive game, not only because of the history and what it means to everyone in Wales. But it’s an opportunity to get things on track a bit more.

"England are in a rebuilding phase. We’ll go there with a lot of confidence we can build on that second half."

Among the replacements, tighthead prop Archie Griffin is in line to win his first senior international cap, while lock Will Rowlands, back row Taine Basham and scrumhalf Kieran Hardy all return to the match-day 23.

Wales team:

15-Cameron Winnett, 14-Josh Adams, 13-George North, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Ioan Lloyd, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Elliot Dee, 3-Keiron Assiratti, 4-Dafydd Jenkins (captain), 5-Adam Beard, 6-Alex Mann, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Corey Domachowski, 18-Archie Griffin, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-Taine Basham, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Cai Evans, 23-Mason Grady.