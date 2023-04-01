Wales coach Alex King demands 'no fear' in England Six Nations clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Wales coach Alex King demands 'no fear' in England Six Nations clash
Wales coach Alex King demands 'no fear' in England Six Nations clash
Wales in action against Scotland
Wales in action against Scotland
AFP
Wales assistant coach Alex King (49) has demanded a "no-fear" approach in their Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Wales last toppled their fierce rivals in a Six Nations game on English soil 12 years ago.

Warren Gatland's men fell agonisingly short of a historic comeback against Scotland at the weekend, losing 27-26 after powering back from 27-0 down, while England edged out Italy 27-24 in their tournament opener.

"They (England) have got a decent team - finishing third at the World Cup is testament to that," attack coach King said on Tuesday.

"I think we need to show a no-fear game going down there, and put the pressure back on them.

"We've just got to take the game to England. We can't wait for them to see what they do, especially with 70,000 people shouting for them."

Gatland will have to make at least one change from the Scotland match as flanker James Botham has been released from the squad due to a knee injury.

Botham, who is the grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham, scored Wales' opening try against Scotland.

Botham's Cardiff colleague Seb Davies has been added to the squad, while experienced Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis also gets a call-up.

Fly-half Sam Costelow is a doubt for the Twickenham match after being forced off in the first half against Scotland.

"He is being assessed for a neuro issue with his neck," said King.

"The positive thing is it wasn't a concussion. He is up for selection, but it is a question of whether he gets through his medical protocols."

Ioan Lloyd, who replaced Costelow with impressive effect against Scotland, would be favourite to wear the number 10 shirt if a change is made.

Mentions
Rugby UnionEnglandWalesSix Nations
Related Articles
Wales lose Botham for England Six Nations showdown
Three talking points from the opening round of Six Nations action
England will support Cardiff-born Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ahead of Wales game
Show more
Rugby Union
Erasmus back as Springbok coach, Flannery and Brown added to technical team
Scotland's Crosbie and Gray out of Six Nations with injuries
Clouds gather around France coach Fabien Galthie ahead of Scotland match
'Resentment and bitterness' in French camp after Ireland defeat
England flanker Lewis Ludlam to leave Premiership leaders Northampton
Wales should take confidence from Scotland loss, says Warren Gatland
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
Man City hat-trick hero Phil Foden in 'best form for a long time'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings