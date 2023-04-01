Wales coach Alex King demands 'no fear' in England Six Nations clash

Wales assistant coach Alex King (49) has demanded a "no-fear" approach in their Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Wales last toppled their fierce rivals in a Six Nations game on English soil 12 years ago.

Warren Gatland's men fell agonisingly short of a historic comeback against Scotland at the weekend, losing 27-26 after powering back from 27-0 down, while England edged out Italy 27-24 in their tournament opener.

"They (England) have got a decent team - finishing third at the World Cup is testament to that," attack coach King said on Tuesday.

"I think we need to show a no-fear game going down there, and put the pressure back on them.

"We've just got to take the game to England. We can't wait for them to see what they do, especially with 70,000 people shouting for them."

Gatland will have to make at least one change from the Scotland match as flanker James Botham has been released from the squad due to a knee injury.

Botham, who is the grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham, scored Wales' opening try against Scotland.

Botham's Cardiff colleague Seb Davies has been added to the squad, while experienced Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis also gets a call-up.

Fly-half Sam Costelow is a doubt for the Twickenham match after being forced off in the first half against Scotland.

"He is being assessed for a neuro issue with his neck," said King.

"The positive thing is it wasn't a concussion. He is up for selection, but it is a question of whether he gets through his medical protocols."

Ioan Lloyd, who replaced Costelow with impressive effect against Scotland, would be favourite to wear the number 10 shirt if a change is made.