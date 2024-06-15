Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Millwall have announced that goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has sadly passed away aged just 26.

The Montenegro international joined Millwall from Wolves in 2023 and made 33 appearances in the 2023/24 season.

"Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26," the club said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time and ask that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

Sarkic joined Aston Villa's youth academy from Anderlecht in 2015, being loaned out multiple times before moving permanently to Wolves in 2020.

He would then go out on loan to Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke before joining Millwall on a full-time basis at the start of the 2023/24 season.

The goalkeeper was also a regular throughout Montenegro's youth teams as well as the senior side.