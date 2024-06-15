Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Updated
Sarkic played 33 times for Millwall last season
Sarkic played 33 times for Millwall last seasonProfimedia
Millwall have announced that goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has sadly passed away aged just 26.

The Montenegro international joined Millwall from Wolves in 2023 and made 33 appearances in the 2023/24 season.

"Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26," the club said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time and ask that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

Sarkic joined Aston Villa's youth academy from Anderlecht in 2015, being loaned out multiple times before moving permanently to Wolves in 2020.

He would then go out on loan to Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke before joining Millwall on a full-time basis at the start of the 2023/24 season.

The goalkeeper was also a regular throughout Montenegro's youth teams as well as the senior side.

Mentions
FootballSarkic MatijaMillwallMontenegro
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Preview: After 2021 fiasco, France seek glory in Germany
Messi and Martinez give Argentina win over Guatemala in pre-Copa friendly
Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
Updated
Dane coach Wieghorst insists Eriksen and Hojlund can shine despite season struggles
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54
Nigeria great Ayisat Yusuf relishing opportunity to face Ronaldinho at VCWC
Three issues Southgate must address before England's first Euro 2024 game
England's John Stones says he is fit for Euro opener after toe injury fears
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
Best matches of the Euro 2024 group stage: Five games not to miss
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings