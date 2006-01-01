Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark

  Flashscore News
  Football
Bentancur apologised after his comments were met with disapproval
Bentancur apologised after his comments were met with disapprovalReuters
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (26) apologised to his team mate Son Heung-min (31) on Friday after a video of him saying all South Korean people "look the same" had circulated online.

In a short clip posted on social media this week from Uruguayan Television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asks the Uruguay international for a Spurs player's shirt, to which Bentancur replies, "Sonny's?", adding: "It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Bentancur apologised after his comments were met with disapproval.

"Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke," the Uruguayan wrote on his Instagram stories on Friday.

"You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!"

Son, the Spurs and South Korea captain, did not immediately respond to an email sent to Spurs outside British business hours on Saturday.

Uruguay are in Group C with the United States, Panama and Bolivia in the Copa America, which will run from Thursday to July 14 in the U.S. South Korea have advanced to the third round of Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting on June 27.

Mentions
FootballBentancur RodrigoSon Heung-MinTottenham
