EURO 2024 Preview: After 2021 fiasco, France seek glory in Germany

Didier Deschamps' France travel to Germany with the firm intention of going as far as possible. World champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, the French team missed out in their last Euro trip and will be keen to make up for it this summer.

Winners in 1984 and 2000, Les Bleus are among the best European teams in history, but over the last 24 years the results have been mixed. In 2016, Deschamps' side were stunned on home soil by Eder's Portugal in the final, leaving a huge impression. That did not prevent them from winning the trophy in Russia two years later, but France unfortunately disappointed at Euro 2020.

When you take a step back, it turns out that this French team feels more at home at the World Cup and a feeling of revenge has recently been created. Yes, Les Bleus want to do better this year in Germany: in other words, go all the way and win another trophy.

To do that, they're going to have to be very strong, both technically and mentally. Because three years ago, the elimination by Switzerland in the round of 16 can be explained in part psychologically. Nevertheless, we must not forget that this is the very essence of the competition and that sometimes you lose, even when the impression remains fairly positive. That doesn't mean they have to accept it, and that's why France are expecting more from their great players from the opening match against Austria and into the rest of the tournament.

Deschamps will be there to create the best possible atmosphere, and this is another reason why Les Bleus are among the favourites. There is a status to be respected: that of reigning world runners-up, who are looking for success at the Euros.

With their close-knit team, impressive individuals and effective game plan, we know that Les Bleus know how to win at major tournaments, and it's up to them to prove it on the European stage. With the exception of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman and N'Golo Kante, the players who came close to making history eight years ago are no longer with us, and it is up to a new generation to prove their worth.

The strong points

So what is this France team 's main strength? It's certainly the coach, who has been in place for almost 12 years and knows all the ins and outs of a major international competition.

Deschamps took his men to the final once again at the last World Cup, proving that he probably knows how to manage a team better than anyone else on the international stage. Always criticised for his restrictive playing philosophy, he always finds a way to make Les Bleus a dominant team. Yes, at times France have missed out, but that's football. This summer, in Germany, the French will be looking to Deschamps to show the way.

And there is another who is seen as the Messiah: Kylian Mbappe. Having just arrived at Real Madrid, Les Bleus will be relieved of the media weight of their captain and will be able to concentrate on the pitch as they are used to doing.

Indeed, the number 10 has always been a technical leader in major competitions... except at the Euros. As he himself admitted in a press conference a few days ago, Mbappe missed out on the last edition and wants to redeem himself by being decisive.

That's just what his teammates and all the fans are hoping for. Above all, we all know that he is capable of extraordinary things.

Finally, Les Bleus will be able to count on a very solid midfield. If we follow a certain logic, those who will form the midfield are highly experienced and ready to perform this summer. With Kante, Adrien Rabiot and Griezmann, the French team will benefit from an effective, versatile and talented midfield. We know that these three players can shine in the big moments, and Kante's return brings new hope, while the whole of France is hoping that Griezmann will delight them for the umpteenth time.

Weaknesses

Which players should form the central hinge? For the moment, there are no real certainties, despite the fact that the French team has some fine references in this position. With Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate against Luxembourg, and Upamecano and William Saliba against Canada, Didier Deschamps clearly has three players he feels comfortable with. That's despite the fact that Benjamin Pavard and Jules Kounde are also at the back.

However, the latter is used more on the right flank. So it remains to be seen how the coach sees things, but this grey area could prove tricky for Les Bleus, and whether or not the partnership will be optimal.

Then there's the top striker: we don't really know whether Giroud will start. A certain Marcus Thuram has got a lot of credit in recent months, thanks in particular to his excellent season with Inter. He was a decent starter in the friendlies, even if he failed to make a decisive impact.

We mustn't forget that Randal Kolo Muani and Mbappe can also play in this position. There are a number of ideas, but they'll need to be ready from the opening match against Austria to be able to create danger in the box.

Finally, there is the question of Aurelien Tchouameni. Injured at the start of last month, the Real Madrid midfielder was expected to start given his status in Deschamps' eyes. Now the situation has changed, and apart from whether or not he will be there, his probable absence at kick-off against Austria could still be a factor.

As we have seen at club level this season, the former Bordeaux man has shown that he has become a very good midfielder in Europe, and his versatility would have done Les Bleus a world of good. Impactful with and without the ball, Tchouameni has the perfect characteristics to bring balance, security and audacity to a team. It remains to be seen what the result will be in Germany.

The ideal XI

Maignan, Theo Hernandez - Saliba - Upamecano (Konate) - Kounde, Kante - Rabiot - Griezmann, Dembele - Thuram (Giroud) - Mbappe.

This is the lineup that the French team should startEuro 2024 against Austria on Monday. It's a team with some surprises in every area. Starting with central defence, the big question mark just a few days before the start of the competition.

Who will line up alongside Saliba between Upamecano, Konate and even Pavard? The Gunner is the only real guarantee Deschamps has at the moment. The Bayern and Liverpool players, meanwhile, are likely to be battling for second place after up-and-down seasons at club level.

The Inter defender would also like to shake up the established hierarchy in defence, having made it clear that he no longer wanted to play right-back for Les Bleus.

In midfield, N'Golo Kante, the big surprise of Les Bleus' list, is likely to start the Euros as a regular after playing two warm-up matches in the starting XI. The former Blue took advantage of Aurelien Tchouameni's injury to get some minutes, but the Madrid man will be hoping to arrive in time to regain his place in midfield.

Adrien Rabiot, who suffered a calf injury at the start of the pre-season training camp and is close to being reinstated, will undoubtedly regain his place.

The final question concerns the number nine. Who will the coach prefer, Olivier Giroud or Marcus Thuram? If the matches against Luxembourg and Canada are anything to go by, the Inter player, who has had a fantastic season with his club, has a head start. But be warned, Giroud's experience and talent make him a key figure in this kind of event.

The key

Obviously, as always with Deschamps' France team, the key to this team lies in the strength of the collective and the group. That is what enabled Les Bleus to win the World Cup in 2018 and be runners-up in 2022.

From this collective will have to be created a rigid and impermeable defensive solidity, another great strength of this team each time it appears in the finals of a major competition.

Deschamps, a pupil of the Juventus school of the 90s and Marcelo Lippi, has based his tactics on conceding as few goals as possible. With a cohesive group and a stable defence, the individual players up front will make the necessary differences to score and enable Les Bleus to win matches. There are many examples to illustrate our point: against Belgium in 2018 or the quarter-final against England in Qatar.

These are the key or keys for the French team, who are desperate to avoid the fiasco of 2021 when they were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties. One for all and all for one, that's the motto of this team under this coach.

Prediction

As one of the favourites to lift the trophy on July 14th, we can only imagine this team reaching at least the semi-finals. Any other result would be a major disappointment for a team that has the weapons to rattle any of its opponents.

But watch out for the ghosts of 2021, as anything is possible in a knockout match. They paid the price against Switzerland at the last European Championship, and they will have to take a leaf out of their book from the last two World Cups.

First of all, they will have to get through a fairly straightforward group with the Netherlands, Austria and Poland, before a potential France-Turkey or France-Czech Republic tie in the round of 16. In theory, the path to the quarter-finals looks accessible - from there, anything is possible.