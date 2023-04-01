Three talking points from the opening round of Six Nations action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Three talking points from the opening round of Six Nations action
Three talking points from the opening round of Six Nations action
England's players celebrate against Italy
England's players celebrate against Italy
AFP
Ireland launched their bid for successive Grand Slams with an impressive triumph away to France, sparking an exciting first round of Six Nations action as England edged out Italy and Scotland survived a thrilling fightback by Wales to end a long wait for a win in Cardiff.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points that emerged from the opening weekend and their implications for the rest of the Championship.

Crowley a worthy successor to Sexton

Ireland were unable to rely on Johnny Sexton to dictate play following the veteran fly-half's international retirement, but a hostile atmosphere in Marseille did not faze his heir to the No 10 green shirt, Jack Crowley.

Crowley had a relatively easy ride behind a dominant pack, who benefitted from the 32nd-minute sending-off of France lock Paul Willemse but displayed a coolness that bodes well for Ireland's prospects.

The Munster stand-off converted all five tries, and kicked a penalty, as Ireland won 38-17 in a match billed as the World Cup final that should have been, after both teams suffered agonising elimination at the quarter-final stage.

"It wasn't all singing, all dancing. But we were pretty ruthless when we needed to be," said Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

England a work in progress

England boss Steve Borthwick said his side have plenty to work on for their upcoming clash with Wales at Twickenham after being taken all the way by Italy in Saturday's tight 27-24 win in Rome.

Three points is England's narrowest margin of victory in their 31 consecutive wins over Italy. An inexperienced team with a host of new faces were left with food for thought as they try to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2020.

England, with Jamie George making his debut as captain in the absence of the influential Owen Farrell, were at times sloppy in defence and exposed by some flamboyant Italian ball handling.

Italy now have the daunting task of playing Ireland in Dublin, but their performance against England suggested they could end their miserable run of eight consecutive wooden spoons in the Six Nations.

Paying the penalty

Red cards arising from World Rugby's crackdown on head-high contact have sparked much debate within the game. But Scotland's stunning 27-26 win over Wales - their first victory in Cardiff in 22 years - was a reminder of how lesser infringements can change the course of a match.

Scotland were cruising at 27-0 ahead early in the second half before they were left floundering by the yellow cards for George Turner and Sione Tuipulotu.

The penalty conceded by Wales wing Josh Adams when he threw the ball away to prevent a quick Scotland line-out, which Dark Blues skipper Finn Russell punished, was a needless offence.

"The Josh Adams one (penalty) was dumb," fumed Wales coach Warren Gatland. "What's the difference in the game? It's Josh Adams throwing the ball over the touchline and being penalised for three points."

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsIrelandEnglandWalesItalyScotlandFrance
Related Articles
Six Nations 2024 key dates and times: Everything you need to know
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
Ireland name Peter O'Mahony as new captain ahead of Six Nations
Show more
Rugby Union
England flanker Lewis Ludlam to leave Premiership leaders Northampton
England will support Cardiff-born Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ahead of Wales game
Wales should take confidence from Scotland loss, says Warren Gatland
Townsend relieved as Scotland hold out to end Cardiff losing streak
Scotland hold off incredible Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic in Cardiff
England recover to beat Italy 27-24 in opening Six Nations clash in Rome
Farrell hails Ireland's 'young bucks' after big Six Nations win over France
Relentless Ireland crush 14-man France in Six Nations opener in Marseille
Beard warns against 'writing off' Wales ahead of Six Nations opener with Scotland
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings