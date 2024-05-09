World Rugby makes law changes in bid to increase entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Rugby makes law changes in bid to increase entertainment

World Rugby makes law changes in bid to increase entertainment

Bill Beaumont spoke to the media about the new changes
Bill Beaumont spoke to the media about the new changesReuters
World Rugby has announced three law changes in a bid to speed up the game and increase entertainment, it said on Thursday, along with a set of trials including 20 minute sanctions for red cards and a shot clock for scrums and lineouts.

The governing body made the amendments relating to offside from kicks in open play, the options available from a free-kick and the removal of "crocodile rolling' a player.

These "fan-focused" law changes aim to promote ball in flow and diversity of attacking options, while supporting player welfare.

"I would like to thank my colleagues from across the game for embracing the spirit of this comprehensive review of rugby's entertainment factor," World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said.

From kicks in open play, it will no longer be possible for a player to be put onside when an opposition player catches the ball and runs five metres, or passes the ball, which should reduce the amount of kick tennis in the game.

It will also no longer be possible to choose a scrum from a free-kick. Free-kicks must either be tapped or kicked to encourage more ball in flow.

The action of rolling/twisting/pulling of a player on their feet in the tackle area (the "crocodile roll") will be outlawed, sanctioned by a penalty.

The law changes come into effect from July 1st.

World Rugby also announced a set of law trials including the ability to replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes, and the introduction of a shot clock for scrum and lineout setting.

Other trials will include a law saying the ball must be played after the maul has been stopped once, not the current twice, and for the ability to mark the ball inside the 22 from a restart.

They will also trial play on at a lineout if the ball is not thrown straight but only if the lineout is uncontested, and another law aimed at protecting the scrum half at the base of the scrum, ruck and maul.

The nine will not be able to be played while the ball is still near a tackle, ruck or maul, and the offside line at the scrum for the non-putting in scrum half will be the middle of the tunnel.

"Personally, I believe that the law amendments and suite of closed trials will add to the entertainment factor," Beaumont said. "As with all trials, we will comprehensively review their effectiveness and take feedback from across the game."

Mentions
Rugby Union
Related Articles
Ex All-Black Byron Kelleher found guilty of domestic violence
Former Wallabies captain Hooper pushes for sevens berth at Paris Olympics
Toulouse hold off Harlequins to win 38-26 in Champions Cup semi-final
Show more
Rugby Union
England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca
Ex-Scotland captain Stuart Hogg 'resets' in rehab following arrest
Owen Farrell to play for World XV against France in international return
England face rematch with world champions South Africa in autumn clashes
Former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster makes Japan switch
Jordie Barrett signs New Zealand extension and confirms Leinster stint
Most Read
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Wembley awaits as Real Madrid set to play their 18th Champions League final
Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms
Bayern's Manuel Neuer laments 'brutal, bitter' Champions League howler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings