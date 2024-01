Six Nations 2024 key dates and times: Everything you need to know

This year's iteration of the Six Nations Championship will soon get underway, with Ireland hoping to retain the crown without retired former captain Johnny Sexton (38).

Check out all the key dates and times below:

Friday, February 2nd

France v Ireland: 20:00 GMT

Saturday, February 3rd

Italy v England: 14:15 GMT

Wales v Scotland: 16:45 GMT

Saturday, February 10th

Scotland v France: 14:15 GMT

England v Wales: 16:45 GMT

Sunday, February 11th

Ireland v Italy: 15:00 GMT

Saturday, February 24th

Ireland v Wales: 14:15 GMT

Scotland v England: 16:45 GMT

Sunday, February 25th

France v Italy: 15:00 GMT

Saturday, March 9th

Italy v Scotland: 14:15 GMT

England v Ireland: 16:45 GMT

Sunday, March 10th

Wales v France: 15:00 GMT

Saturday, March 16th

Wales v Italy: 14:15 GMT

Ireland v Scotland: 16:45 GMT

France v England: 20:00 GMT