Italy coach Quesada wants continuity before new identity ahead of Six Nations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Italy coach Quesada wants continuity before new identity ahead of Six Nations
Italy coach Quesada wants continuity before new identity ahead of Six Nations
Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada
Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada
AFP
Italy are looking for continuity in order to be ready for their opening game with England rather than forging a new identity immediately, coach Gonzalo Quesada (49) said at the launch of the Six Nations Championship in Dublin on Monday.

Quesada took over an Italy side broken and bruised after last year's World Cup, a 96-17 mauling at the hands of New Zealand was followed by a 60-7 thumping by hosts France, but the new coach is not yet ready to dismantle Kieran Crowley's work.

"First thing is that we will certainly have a bit of continuity, I have a lot of respect for stuff that has been done before," Quesada told reporters.

"What is especially important now is the team preparation and to arrive as ready as we can for the first game."

The Argentinian doesn't want to impose his identity on the squad, but rather bring out the passion that has previously been a part of Italian rugby.

"My plan us to work deeply with them to define together the kind of identity, it's not Gonzalo's identity," Quesada said.

"The Italian team today, we have a kind of identity when we talk about rugby style, but I think we have to define even deeper the identity of the team.

"I'm a Latin, I have an Anglo-Saxon way of thinking but I feel like emotions are really important, like any human being, but for us it's a little bit more, especially when we talk about rugby."

Quesada confirmed that Monty Ioane's injury in Lyon's Champions Cup loss to Saracens at the weekend means the wing will be out for 12 days and Edoardo Padovani has been called up to the squad.

Italy's training camp begins in Verona on Monday, where Quesada will make his choices ahead of their Six Nations opener against England in Rome on February 3rd.

"Today, everyone that comes to camp has a chance," Quesada said.

"We're going to use this week of training to evaluate, especially finish the decision of who is going to play, with which team we want to start and with which team we want to finish the game against England."

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsIoane MontyPadovani EdoardoItalyEnglandFranceNew ZealandLyonSaracens
Related Articles
England centre Manu Tuilagi to miss Six Nations start due to groin injury
Ireland name Peter O'Mahony as new captain ahead of Six Nations
England captaincy has come at the right time for hooker Jamie George
Show more
Rugby Union
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
Steve Borthwick: Change of mindset needed as England target Six Nations improvement
France hit by double injury blow ahead of Six Nations opener against Ireland
Warren Gatland warns rivals not to underestimate Wales' young guns in Six Nations
Ireland hopeful Johnny Sexton experience has rubbed off on rookies
Gregor Townsend: Scotland have dealt with World Cup disappointment
Darge and Russell to skipper Scotland in Six Nations but Graham sidelined
The turbulent world of Welsh rugby hits new low after Rees-Zammit’s NFL bombshell
Australia turn to Joe Schmidt to revive ailing Wallabies side
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
De Minaur left devastated after believing he could progress in Australian Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings