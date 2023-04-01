England centre Manu Tuilagi to miss Six Nations start due to groin injury

Manu Tuilagi in action for Sale
Manu Tuilagi in action for Sale
Reuters
England's Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi (32) is set to miss the start of next year's Six Nations as he recovers from a groin injury, the Premiership Rugby club said on Thursday.

Tuilagi, who has played 60 times for England, has suffered with groin issues during his career and limped off early in the second half of Sale's victory over Saracens on Friday.

Sale Director of Rugby, Alex Sanderson, said the centre will not be ready for England's opener against Italy in Rome on February 3rd but added that the injury would not require surgery.

"Manu has pulled his groin, and we think he's going to be back during the Six Nations, but not for the first week," Sanderson was quoted as saying by British media.

"He was in the frame before and I've stated before his intent to keep playing international rugby."

Sale prop Bevan Rodd will be sidelined for the whole of the Six Nations tournament after having surgery on his toe.

Mentions
Rugby UnionPremiership RugbyTuilagi ManuSanderson DanRodd BevanEnglandItalySaracensSale SharksSix Nations
