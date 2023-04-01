England captain Farrell to miss Six Nations to prioritise mental health

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Premiership Rugby
  4. England captain Farrell to miss Six Nations to prioritise mental health
England captain Farrell to miss Six Nations to prioritise mental health
Updated
Farrell has played 112 tests for England
Farrell has played 112 tests for England
Reuters
England captain Owen Farrell (32) will sit out the 2024 Six Nations in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being, but will continue to play for Premiership club Saracens, England Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

Fly half Farrell led his country to third place at the recent Rugby World Cup in France but was the subject of boos from his own fans on several occasions having missed the first two games due to suspension.

He finished as the leading point-scorer at the tournament with 75, and put on a masterful display in their 16-15 loss to eventual champions South Africa in the semi-finals that almost got his side over the line.

"Everyone at England Rugby is fully behind Owen’s decision," England coach Steve Borthwick said.

"Since making his debut, he has been an integral part of the England set-up for over a decade and the demands on elite athletes are extremely challenging.

"He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.

"It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner. Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward."

Saracens confirmed that Farrell will continue to play for them.

"As always, Owen will have the full support of everyone at the club," they said in a statement.

Farrell was suspended and criticised on social media ahead of the World Cup following a red card for a dangerous tackle in a warm-up fixture against Wales, which led to him missing England's first two games against Argentina and Japan.

The card was first rescinded by an independent disciplinary committee before an appeal from World Rugby against the decision resulted in a four-game ban.

Father Andy described the social media vilification of his son as "disgusting" and a "circus".

Owen Farrell has played 112 tests for England and six for the British & Irish Lions since making his international debut in 2012.

He is third on England's all-time list behind Ben Youngs (127) and Jason Leonard (114). He is England's leading points-scorer in tests with 1,237.

Mentions
Rugby UnionPremiership RugbyFarrell OwenSaracensEnglandSix Nations
Related Articles
England skipper Farrell keen to play on for as long as he can
'Disappointed' Steve Borthwick hails England despite loss to South Africa
Handre Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final over England
Show more
Rugby Union
All Blacks should consider overseas eligibility rules, says captain Cane
Scotland's Blair Kinghorn joins Top 14 side Toulouse on three-year deal
O'Mahony steps down as Munster skipper after 10 years, club announce
Richie Mo'unga ready to forget future All Blacks return after Japan switch
Exeter Chiefs apologise after Ugo Monye reports racism from fan
McLennan replaced by Herbert as Rugby Australia chairman in boardroom coup
State unions move to oust Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan
Springbok front rowers Vincent Koch and Bongi Mbonambi face lengthy layoffs
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings