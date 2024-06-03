How Kenya’s Shujaa downed Germany to reclaim top-tier sevens series spot

'Go for it!' was the message from a section of Kenyans and rugby-loving fans as the national team Shujaa prepared to take on Germany in the winner-takes-all playoff fixture in Madrid, Spain on June 2nd.

Having lost to Germany 19-17 a fortnight ago during the Challenger Sevens Series in Munich, the Kenyans knew it would not be an easy task.

But Shujaa led by head coach Kevin Wambua and Olympian Andrew Amonde did not disappoint during the epic battle putting up a splendid show to win 33-15 and secure their place in next season’s top-tier HSBC SVNS series.

Mission accomplished for Kenya

Shujaa suffered an early scare after Germany took the lead through Chris Umwh, who touched down at the corner to make it 5-0. However, Kenya responded immediately with Vincent Onyala combining with Kevin Wekesa before touching down to make it 5-5. Tony Onyango converted to make it 7-5 in favour of Shujaa.

Kenya, spurred on by a huge crowd, suffered a blow after Chrisant Ojwang was sent to the sin bin following a head-on collision with a German player and they (Germany) took advantage of the numerical numbers with Nikolas Koch making it 10-7. However, on return from the sin bin, Ojwang redeemed himself with a touchdown to make it 12-10 in favour of Shujaa at the half-time break.

At the start of the second half, Kenya stretched their lead to 19-10 after John Okoth weaved past German defenders to score. Germany’s Maximilian Heid reduced the scoreline by four points to spark a nervous end to the game. However, it was Shujaa, who had the last laugh, substitute George Ooro and Wekesa scoring a try each to claim the emphatic victory and earn a sweet revenge against their opponents.

Kenya are back in the top tier of rugby sevens KRU Media

During the playoffs, Kenya were pooled in Group B alongside Spain, Samoa, and Chile. They kicked off their campaign with a 19-12 victory against Samoa on May 31st before losing 10-5 against Spain. Kenya, however, recovered to beat Chile 36-7 to book a date with Germany.

Shujaa coach Wambua revealed his happiness at working with the team saying their hard work had finally paid off.

“We worked hard knowing the game, which was a decider, would go our way and it happened,” said Wambua.

On the fans' support in Spain, Wambua said: “The fans also gave us an extra drive, they came in large numbers and pushed the players to the limit, it was fantastic and we thank all the fans, who came out to cheer us on, this one is for them.

“I give glory back to God, we have worked hard but without God’s leadership we won’t be here so, I am happy to work with such a wonderful team.”

Kenya coach Kevin Wambua KRU Media

President Ruto leads celebrations

Kenya President William Ruto praised Shujaa for reclaiming their spot in the World Series saying they had done the country proud.

“Well done boys! Congratulations on bouncing back into the World Sevens Series 2025. Kenyans look forward to cheering you on next season. Pongezi Shujaa. You are a core team,” the head of state wrote on his social media pages.

Shujaa player Tony Omondi credited the team’s strategy taking it a game at a time for achieving the fete. “We took it one game at a time, and now we’re back at it! Huge effort from the boys. Big thanks to our fans, stakeholders, coaches, and everyone behind the scenes. This is sweet. This is for you! This is for Kenya,” said Omondi.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports said: “Back with the big boys... well in Shujaa.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba said Shujaa’s success was well planned with the government playing a key role, and further said it is where the national team belongs.

“We started the long journey back to the high table of World Rugby Sevens and we are firmly back as one of only 12 core teams across the length and breadth of the globe, we are back where Kenya belongs: the high table of World Rugby 7s,” said Namwamba.

“This victory means so much for Kenyan rugby, the growth of our sports generally, and the global branding of Kenya. Super proud of our #Shujaa.”

Namwamba added: “It has been a meticulously planned and executed journey of deliberate, international, and structured focus that has seen strategic investment in precision training in elite environs like Miramas in France, motivation, and competitions.”

Namwamba further tipped Shujaa to have a good showing at the Paris Olympic Games where they have already qualified to represent the East African nation.

“Shujaa conquered Africa and will grace the dizzying heights of the Olympics in Paris this summer, trust the process, always because they will shine as well in Paris. We got a plan, we are delivering the plan.”

On January 8th, Namwamba gave Shujaa an encouraging speech while handing them the country’s flag to commence their journey back to the World Series.

“We were completely shattered when Kenya dropped out of the HSBC World Series but we said at that time that when you hit that wrong button there is no other place to go but up, we must never take any position we occupy in the world of sports for granted,” said Namwamba.

“We are now fully aware this is a highly competitive stage, everybody wants to be at the high table of rugby, it is an elite sport, it is a top sport, it is a heavy money spinner, there is a heavy investment, heavy revenue flows that come with that top presence and so I believe now we start a journey knowing what it means to play in the Series.”

Namwamba concluded: “Our target is simple, we must finish in the top four teams in the Challenger Series to make it to the playoffs, that is the target now, once we get to the playoffs, I know what you guys are made of, I have no doubt that once you get to the playoffs you will do that thing (secure the Series slot).”

When was Kenya relegated?

On May 21st, 2023, Shujaa surrendered their core status for the first time in 20 years after they were relegated to the Challenger series following a 12-7 defeat to Canada in the playoff finals in London.

The relegation stunned a section of Shujaa faithful with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) issuing an immediate statement assuring Kenyans of undertaking a comprehensive review of the season with strategies and a roadmap for the national team’s immediate return to the prestigious competition.

“We, the Kenya Rugby Union, wish to address the concern expressed by Kenyans regarding the recent relegation of our national team, Shujaa, from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series,” read part of the statement signed by KRU chairman Alexander Mutai.

“As the newly elected board of the Kenya Rugby Union, we are committed to taking swift action and working diligently to restore Shujaa’s position in the World Rugby Sevens Series by 2024. In the coming days, we will conduct a comprehensive review of the 2022/23 World Sevens Series season and based on the findings and recommendations in the review, the board will make informed decisions and guide the next steps to realign the team and set it on a path to success.”

In London, Kenya were pooled with Canada, Uruguay, and Tonga and they knew only victory would help them keep their status. They started by beating Canada 24-19 in their group opener, before downing Tonga 38-26. Shujaa then lost 14-10 against Uruguay to lose their lofty status.

Shujaa squad: Vincent Onyala, Tony Omondi, Kevin Wekesa, John Okoth, Brian Tanga, George Ooro, Patrick Odongo, Samuel Asati, Herman Humwa, Nygel Amaitsa, Lamec Ambetsa, Chrisant Ojwang, Brian Mutua.