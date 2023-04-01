Freddie Steward wants England to make Twickenham erupt against Wales

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Freddie Steward wants England to make Twickenham erupt against Wales
Freddie Steward wants England to make Twickenham erupt against Wales
England won their first Six Nations game against Italy
England won their first Six Nations game against Italy
Reuters
England fullback Freddie Steward (23) has urged his teammates to give fans at Twickenham reasons to be loud and proud again in Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales after players were booed off in previous home games that ended in defeat.

England have lost four of their last six home matches. They left Twickenham with their heads bowed, having been booed by the crowd after a 53-10 defeat by France during last year's Six Nations, their heaviest loss at the stadium.

They faced similar treatment again in their last home match, a 30-22 loss to Fiji in a World Cup warm-up fixture in August.

"Being back at home for the first time since last summer is also synonymous with us being a new group," Steward told reporters ahead of England's first home match of the year.

"I would never say the fans need to lift us, they do that on the back of what we do - so the responsibility is ours (to perform)."

"As players when you play for England you are expected to win. So when you don't, you understandably don't have the fans on our side," he added.

"The supporters are the heartbeat of what we do. We want Twickenham to erupt, and we want it to be a place we want to go and play in front of our fans and represent them."

England will be in need of support more than ever as the squad contains several new faces including flanker Ethan Roots and centre Fraser Dingwall, who started their first match against Italy last weekend.

Jamie George has replaced Owen Farrell as captain, while the coaching staff also went through a shake up since the World Cup with defence coach Felix Jones and skills consultant Andrew Strawbridge being recent additions.

"This is essentially a fresh start, we have had our World Cup and we are on the start of a new cycle with fresh faces and new coaches," Steward said.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSteward FreddieEnglandWalesSix Nations
Related Articles
France's Willemse to miss next two Six Nations games after suspension
Wales coach Alex King demands 'no fear' in England Six Nations clash
Wales lose Botham for England Six Nations showdown
Show more
Rugby Union
George North and Alex Mann start for Wales in Six Nations clash with England
Erasmus back as Springbok coach, Flannery and Brown added to technical team
Scotland's Crosbie and Gray out of Six Nations with injuries
Clouds gather around France coach Fabien Galthie ahead of Scotland match
'Resentment and bitterness' in French camp after Ireland defeat
England flanker Lewis Ludlam to leave Premiership leaders Northampton
Most Read
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Iran's main stars facing 'last dance' in Asian Cup semi-finals
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen declared fit for AFCON semi-final after injury scare

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings