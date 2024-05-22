Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year

The Premier League season has come to a close, with several players putting in top showings for their respective clubs. With the 2023/24 campaign over, it's time to look at the best performances over the past 10 months.

Flashscore has put together regular Team of the Week pieces throughout the season, using our dedicated player ratings system to pick the 11 best performers every weekend.

This time, an average rating from across the entire term will be used to select our Premier League Team of the Season.

A small caveat before we start; players must have played a minimum of 2,500 minutes to qualify for our side - that's the equivalent of about two-thirds of the campaign.

There will also be a couple of honourable mentions (HM) for each position, those who were close behind in the rating leaderboard, considering their rating contextually with less of a restriction on minutes played.

Alphonse Areola might seem like a surprise selection. Still, the Frenchman has the highest average rating of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season who has played more than 1000 minutes.

He has a solid 74.5 save percentage, having made the third-most stops in the division with 138 - only 11 behind league leader Andre Onana.

Areola pulled off numerous eye-catching saves throughout the campaign and was the highest-rated player on the pitch on five separate occasions, but a particular highlight was his penalty save early on in the season that propelled the Hammers to a 3-1 win against London rivals Chelsea.

HM: Alisson (7.0), Andre Onana (7.0)

Spurs defender Pedro Porro was a consistent performer throughout the year, helping Ange Postecoglou's new-look team to a fifth-placed finish.

The defender notched three goals and seven assists in the league from full-back and was often one of the only consistent components of a backline hampered by injuries.

Porro averaged a 7.3 rating across the season - pipping Trent Alexander-Arnold as the best-performing right-back due to playing significantly more minutes.

HM: Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.4), Kieran Trippier (7.3)

Virgil van Dijk put in another top campaign for Liverpool as expected, dominant on the ball as well as in the air for a Reds side that finished third in Jurgen Klopp's final year.

The captain excelled throughout with several top performances - particularly during the first half of the season - and despite a drop-off in the last few matches has earned a spot in our Team of the Season.

Van Dijk played his part in nine of Liverpool's 10 clean sheets and won just shy of four aerial duels per game (3.9) amounting to another good year for the Dutchman.

HM: Ben White (7.1), Gabriel Magalhaes (7.1)

Everton's James Tarkowski is one of three outfield players to play every minute in the Premier League this season (alongside William Saliba and Max Kilman), which makes his 7.2 average rating all the more impressive.

The Englishman was at the heart of an Everton defence that kept 13 clean sheets - the second-highest in the division.

Tarkowski played a starring role for the Toffee's and was key to a 15th-placed finish; that would have been 12th if not for an eight-point deduction by the Premier League.

HM: Josko Gvardiol (7.2), Andrew Robertson (7.5)

One of the shining lights of Chelsea's season was the mercurial Cole Palmer, who had a superb breakthrough year after arriving in London.

Palmer was second for both goals and assists after netting 22 and setting up a further 11 which makes him the top goal contributor in the entire league.

Back-to-back hat-tricks at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United and Everton stand out as a high point for Palmer but, in truth, he has taken the country by storm over the past 10 months.

HM: Michael Olise (7.8), James Maddison (7.5)

The ever-reliable Rodri earns a spot in our side as the highest-rated central midfielder in the whole league.

He was once again key to Manchester City winning a record-breaking fourth consecutive title and hasn't lost a Premier League game in well over a year now, highlighting his importance to one of the greatest teams this country has ever seen.

Going 50 games without defeat is an impressive feat in itself but the Spaniard has dominated for so long now that it doesn't come as a surprise that he makes the Team of the Season.

He even chipped in with goals and assists, having a hand in 17 across the campaign.

HM: Declan Rice (7.4), Pascal Gross (7.4)

Martin Odegaard had another excellent year for Arsenal, captaining the Gunners to a second-place finish and coming so close to winning that elusive Premier League trophy.

His midfield showings caught the eye and his contributions in front of goal (eight goals, 10 assists).

Ultimately, Odegaard couldn't quite propel Arsenal to their first title in 20 years but certainly didn't disappoint with his own performances - earning a 7.5 average rating across the season.

HM: Eberechi Eze (7.6), Bruno Guimaraes (7.4)

Despite a terrible year for Manchester United - finishing a record-low eighth - Bruno Fernandes stood out as a top performer throughout for the Red Devils.

A solid 10 goals and eight assists from midfield meant Fernandes played his part in just under a third of United's total goals (31.58 percent).

He often had to do things on his own and when you consider how out of form United's other attackers were, it was a decent individual season for Fernandes.

HM: Lucas Paqueta (7.5), Bernardo Silva (7.4)

FWD - Bukayo Saka, 7.7 (Arsenal)

The second Arsenal player to make our team, Bukayo Saka was one of the best players across the whole division thanks to his performances on the right-hand side for the Gunners.

Saka netted a career-best 16 league goals and was a key component of a title-challenging side, even adding more creative output to his game.

The Englishman will go into this summer's European Championships in good form after producing his best individual season to date - earning him an average rating of 7.7.

HM: Mohamed Salah (7.5), Mohammed Kudus (7.2)

FWD - Erling Haaland, 7.3 (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland finished as the Premier League's top scorer for the second consecutive year after netting 27 in 32 appearances - on top of five assists.

His predatory instinct in front of goal helped City to another title and the Norwegian continued to prove himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

A particular highlight was a four-goal haul against Wolves that earned him a perfect rating of 10; something only achieved by five other players in the Premier League this season.

HM: Ollie Watkins (7.3), Heung-min Son (7.3)

FWD - Phil Foden, 7.7 (Manchester City)

Manchester City talisman Phil Foden had a top campaign for Pep Guardiola's side, putting himself on a pedestal above the majority of other players in the league.

His performances earned him the official Premier League Player of the Season award and the Englishman cemented himself as City's most important player in a record-breaking year for the Mancunians.

Foden contributed 19 goals and eight assists after adopting a more central role and starred as City won their sixth title in seven years - with Foden involved in the squad throughout all six of them.

HM: Jeremy Doku (7.4), Anthony Gordon (7.3)