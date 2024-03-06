All Black Jordie Barrett banned for three weeks after red card in 100th match

All Black Jordie Barrett banned for three weeks after red card in 100th match

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett has been banned for three weeks after drawing a red card for a high tackle in his 100th Wellington Hurricanes match over the weekend.

Barrett was sent off early in the second half of the Hurricanes' 38-33 win over the Queensland Reds after his shoulder made contact with Jordan Petaia's head in the Super Rugby Pacific match in Melbourne.

The Hurricanes vice-captain will miss Saturday's home match against the unbeaten Auckland Blues and the following games against the Canterbury Crusaders and Melbourne Rebels before being eligible to return.

"The FPRC (Foul Play Review Committee) considered the act of foul play was always-illegal. In those circumstances, no mitigation was applied," the committee said in its judgement on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes are second on the table behind the Waikato Chiefs ahead of the third round this weekend after winning both their opening matches.