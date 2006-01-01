Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Top 14
  4. Antoine Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 award

Antoine Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 award

Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 player award
Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 player awardHAHN LIONEL / KMSP / KMSP via AFP
French rugby’s poster boy Antoine Dupont (27) followed his sevens gold medal at the Olympics by winning the Top 14's player of the year award for a third time on Monday.

Scrum-half Dupont starred as France claimed Olympic success in July having helped his club Toulouse to a record 23rd league title and a sixth Champions Cup crown earlier in the summer.

The 27-year-old also won the France international player of the year award but for a fourth straight occasion, having claimed the league prize in 2021 and 2023.

"You can't forget the essential, which is performance and the two trophies here,” Dupont told broadcaster Canal+ on stage.

“I measure the privilege of playing for this unique club, with unique players, unique coaches,” he added at a ceremony un central Paris.

Stade Francais' South African centre Jeremy Ward and Bordeaux-Begles' Japan No 8 Tevita Tatafu were also shortlisted for the prize voted by players in the French top-flight.

In other categories, Seraphine Okemba claimed the women’s international award and Pau winger Theo Attissogbe claimed the breakthrough player of the season gong.

The best try of the Top 14 season went to Stade Francais winger Penisai Dakuwaqa for a 100m solo effort and former France and Toulouse captain Thierry Dusautoir was awarded a prize to celebrate the awards' 20th birthday.

Mentions
Rugby UnionTop 14Stade ToulousainAntoine DupontFranceFrance 7s
Related Articles
Owen Farrell set for 'challenge' of downing Bordeaux in Top 14
Owen Farrell's Racing lose on opening day of Top 14 to Castres
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars
Show more
Rugby Union
Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto
Jordie Barrett ruled out of second All Blacks Test against Australia
Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider in blow to Argentina
Argentina stun South Africa in thrilling 29-28 win to keep title hopes alive
New Zealand strike early and hold on to edge Wallabies in Sydney thriller
Springboks focussed on the plan against fiery Argentina in Rugby Championship
Slipper's milestone moment a major motivation for wounded Wallabies
South Africa expect the unexpected against Argentina in Rugby Championship
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings