Antoine Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 award

French rugby’s poster boy Antoine Dupont (27) followed his sevens gold medal at the Olympics by winning the Top 14's player of the year award for a third time on Monday.

Scrum-half Dupont starred as France claimed Olympic success in July having helped his club Toulouse to a record 23rd league title and a sixth Champions Cup crown earlier in the summer.

The 27-year-old also won the France international player of the year award but for a fourth straight occasion, having claimed the league prize in 2021 and 2023.

"You can't forget the essential, which is performance and the two trophies here,” Dupont told broadcaster Canal+ on stage.

“I measure the privilege of playing for this unique club, with unique players, unique coaches,” he added at a ceremony un central Paris.

Stade Francais' South African centre Jeremy Ward and Bordeaux-Begles' Japan No 8 Tevita Tatafu were also shortlisted for the prize voted by players in the French top-flight.

In other categories, Seraphine Okemba claimed the women’s international award and Pau winger Theo Attissogbe claimed the breakthrough player of the season gong.

The best try of the Top 14 season went to Stade Francais winger Penisai Dakuwaqa for a 100m solo effort and former France and Toulouse captain Thierry Dusautoir was awarded a prize to celebrate the awards' 20th birthday.