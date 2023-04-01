Munster win United Rugby Championship title with late try to beat holders Stormers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. United Rugby Championship
  4. Munster win United Rugby Championship title with late try to beat holders Stormers
Munster win United Rugby Championship title with late try to beat holders Stormers
Munster have won the URC
Munster have won the URC
Twitter @Pinergy
Munster dethroned hosts Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday, scoring late through John Hodnett to complete an unlikely 19-14 triumph at the end of a gruelling contest.

Munster outscored the South Africans three tries to two to snatch the title, having finished fifth in the regular season standings but winning away in the quarter-final, semi and final to take the trophy.

The Irish side dominated early proceedings at the Cape Town Stadium but in the second half were under intense pressure before breaking the stranglehold to score the decisive try.

Munster, who had upset top-ranked Leinster in the semi-final, were strong from the kickoff in wintery conditions but fell behind when Stormers flyhalf Manny Libbok intercepted in his own half to streak away for the opening try of the game in the sixth minute.

The Irish replied within four minutes with a pushover try from hooker Diarmuid Barron.

Munster then crossed over three times but on each occasion had the score disallowed - first when Gavin Coombes made an illegal second movement to stretch over the line, then for a knock-on as Antoine Frisch crossed and for a forward pass as Mike Haley went crashing through.

But Munster’s dominance was rewarded with a superb crosskick from flyhalf Jack Crowley that bounced perfectly for Calvin Nash to score in the 29th minute and put Munster 12-7 up at halftime.

The Stormers returned from the break with much more intent and a powerful maul allowed veteran loose forward Deon Fourie to go over with Libbok’s conversion putting the hosts back 14-12 ahead in the 50th minute.

An attritional contest, without any score, followed for the next 25 minutes before Munster suddenly burst into the home half and Hodnett crashed over in the corner for the win.

"We performed well in the first half and we could have been a couple of scores (ahead) but the Stormers' defence was excellent," said winning captain Peter O'Mahony.

"Then we were down and there was 20 minutes of to-ing and fro-ing with incredible defence then with five minutes to go we showed incredible resilience and skills to score a well-worked try on a poor surface, a great try to finish it off. We stuck to our guns. The last five minutes there, class," he added.

The Stormers had won last year in the first year of participation by South African sides in the competition previously called the PRO-14 with Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh clubs.

Mentions
Rugby UnionUnited Rugby ChampionshipMunsterStormers
Related Articles
Last-gasp Crowley drop-goal sends Munster into URC final against Stormers
Snyman hoping Munster's URC final appearance provides platform for World Cup place
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber to quit after World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
France prop Mohamed Haouas in pre-trial detention for alleged domestic violence
Updated
Just Stop Oil activists charged over disrupting Rugby Premiership final in London
Saracens claim sixth Premiership title with victory over Sale, protesters invade pitch
Wayne Smith takes mentoring role with All Blacks and Black Ferns
Springboks confident skipper Siya Kolisi will be fit for World Cup
Eddie Jones has no regrets over England exit ahead of Twickenham return
England winger Nowell declares himself unavailable for World Cup
Hansen welcomes decision to fly pride flag at Twickenham after Folau call-up
Wunderkind Jorgensen firms as Wallabies World Cup prospect
La Rochelle edge Leinster again to win back-to-back European crowns
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz