France thrash Ireland to win World Rugby U20 Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Championship U20
  4. France thrash Ireland to win World Rugby U20 Championship
France thrash Ireland to win World Rugby U20 Championship
France's players celebrate their triumph
France's players celebrate their triumph
World Rugby
Fullback Mathis Ferte (19) scored a brace of tries as France made it a hat-trick of World Rugby Under-20 Championship titles with a comprehensive 50-14 victory over Ireland in the final of the 2023 edition in Cape Town on Friday.

The French scored seven tries in all as they dominated the decider having also recorded comprehensive wins over New Zealand and England to follow up their trophy success in the previous two editions in 2018 and 2019.

Hosts South Africa took the bronze medal as they beat England 22-15. It is the fourth time in a row they have finished third and will host the event again in 2024.

Australia ended in fifth and Wales sixth, but record six-time winners New Zealand could only manage a surprisingly poor seventh position.

Mentions
Rugby UnionIrelandFranceEnglandNew ZealandFerte MathisSouth AfricaAustraliaWalesWorld Championship U20
Related Articles
Australia expect big improvement from forwards in Pumas clash
Grieving Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth to play against New Zealand
New Zealand prepare to go to 'dark places' against South Africa
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton's misconduct decision due 'in coming days'
Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika re-engage rivalry in different colours
South Africa rocked ahead of New Zealand clash after captain Eben Etzebeth's father dies
South Africa looking to establish set-piece dominance against All Blacks
South Africa beat-down showed Australia 'far off the mark', says White
Etzebeth to captain much-changed Springboks side for New Zealand test
All Blacks welcome reinforcements for South Africa Rugby Championship clash
Quade Cooper defends Wallabies horror show in Pretoria
Scotland full back Hogg retires before World Cup after reaching 100 caps at Six Nations
Foster delighted with New Zealand's start to Rugby Championship in big win over Argentina
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |