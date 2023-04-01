Alex Mitchell replaces injured Jack van Poortvliet in England's World Cup squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Alex Mitchell replaces injured Jack van Poortvliet in England's World Cup squad
Alex Mitchell replaces injured Jack van Poortvliet in England's World Cup squad
Mitchell has stepped in
Mitchell has stepped in
Reuters
England have called up Northampton's Alex Mitchell to replace Jack van Poortvliet in their World Cup squad after the scrumhalf was ruled out of the tournament having sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's 19-17 win over Wales, the RFU said on Monday.

Van Poorvliet had established himself as the probable first-choice scrumhalf for the tournament, with experienced due Ben Youngs and Danny Care also in the squad, but needs surgery on the injury.

“It’s really bad luck for Jack, and we send him our very best wishes for a swift and successful recovery,” said England coach Steve Borthwick.

Owen Farrell will find out the length of his ban on Tuesday following his red card for a dangerous tackle in the Wales match.

He is likely to miss at least four games, ruling him out of England's remaining two warm-ups against Ireland and Fiji and their first two World Cup games against Argentina and Japan - their biggest pool rivals.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandvan Poortvliet JackMitchell Alex
Related Articles
Owen Farrell ban could give England clarity ahead of World Cup campaign
Steve Borthwick will wait on Owen Farrell, Warren Gatland furious with defeat
England beat Wales 19-17 in warm-up match but suffer Owen Farrell red card
Show more
Rugby Union
South Africa won't hold back in Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales
France's key playmaker Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup due to injury
Romain Ntamack to have scan on knee after sustaining injury against Scotland
Scotland believe fitness could be massive factor ahead of World Cup despite France loss
Experience could be World Cup-winning asset for Springboks, says captain Kolisi
Japan flanker Labuschagne suspended for Rugby World Cup opener
Most Read
Football Tracker: Monday night football looms as transfer madness rolls on
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal on verge of Neymar signing, Chelsea finally seal Caicedo
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Tennis Tracker: Sinner seals first Masters title, Pegula triumphs in Montreal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |