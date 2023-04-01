All Blacks tweak team with one change for World Cup final against South Africa

All Blacks tweak team with one change for World Cup final against South Africa

Brodie Retallick will be in the second row for New Zealand on Saturday

New Zealand tweaked their team for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against South Africa with a single change but resisted any temptation to power up their bench to offset the forward-heavy list of replacements the Springboks named earlier on Thursday.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster (58) changed his lock combination again with Brodie Retallick (32) restored to the lineup and Sam Whitelock (35) returning to the list of replacements in his only change to the starting team.

New Zealand believe Whitelock, playing his third World Cup final and his last competitive game, is most effective coming off the bench, and could bring an injection of energy at a time when South Africa are refreshing their forwards.

Retallick and Scott Barrett (29) started against Ireland in the quarter-final and Barrett and Whitelock were the lock combination in the semi-final success against Argentina.

Among the substitutes tighthead prop Nepo Lualua (31) comes in for Fletcher Newell (23), adding more size, but the All Blacks keep a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the replacements bench.

"Nepo is very experienced and brings more technique rather than power," said Foster.

"We've woken up this week to find ourselves in a World Cup final and we've worked to deal with all the distractions. Two great teams, different styles. They (South Africa) are great at their style, we want to be great at ours," added Foster.

South Africa have gambled with a controversial 7-1 split, putting their faith in forward power to provide the key to success but leaving themselves exposed if any of their backs get injured or run out of steam.

There was an injury scare for New Zealand fly half Richie Mo’unga (29) during the week and speculation he might miss out but he was passed fit.

Six of New Zealand's matchday squad for the game are previous World Cup winners and the 23-man team has a collective total of 1,387 caps, making it the most experienced All Blacks squad for any of their record five World Cup finals appearances.

Follow the final with Flashscore.