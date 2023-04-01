Antoine Dupont undergoes light training as France prepare for Italy

Antoine Dupont undergoes light training as France prepare for Italy
Antoine Dupont got injured against Namibia earlier in the tournament
Reuters
Antoine Dupont (26) trained on Sunday, a day after returning to the France World Cup squad following surgery on a broken cheekbone as the scrum half steps up his bid to take part in the quarter-finals.

The French captain trained with health manager Bruno Boussagol before kicking balls and running a few sprints.

He has been ruled out of Les Bleus' final Pool A game against Italy on Friday but the French camp believes he has a chance to be ready for their last-eight game, likely against South Africa on October 15th.

French federation president Florian Grill said the decision would be made by surgeon Frederic Lauwers.

"I'm not going to decide and it is not even Antoine who is going to decide," Grill told French radio RMC on Sunday.

"It's important that we proceed like this because what matters is the players' health. So the surgeon will have the last word and we will listen to him carefully."

Maxime Lucu looks set to start at scrum half alongside his Bordeaux club partner Matthieu Jalibert at fly half after playing with the top players in both training sessions on Sunday.

Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey could also start against the Azzurrri.

A win would send France through as Pool A winners.

