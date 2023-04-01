Argentina coach Cheika wants discipline not magic from Pumas against Samoa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Argentina coach Cheika wants discipline not magic from Pumas against Samoa
Argentina coach Cheika wants discipline not magic from Pumas against Samoa
Cheika in the press conference
Cheika in the press conference
Reuters
Argentina coach Michael Cheika (56) said he was not looking for anything magical from his Pumas team when they try to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Samoa on Friday.

The Australian said the players had learned a lot from their opening 27-10 loss to 14-man England in Marseilles and had spent all week in training focusing on the basics.

"We know the type of game we want to play, we don't want to change too much depending on the opponent," he told reporters after naming his Argentina team on Wednesday.

"We have to be disciplined in our organisation, in defence and attack. It may take 60, 70 minutes until the opportunity is there, but you have to take it when it comes.

"You don't have to do something magical, it's about playing our game disciplined and very aggressively."

Cheika made three changes to his starting team for the match.

The experienced Matias Moroni comes into the midfield for Lucio Cinti, Guido Petti plays in the second row instead of the injured Tomas Lavanini and Eduardo Bello replaces Francisco Gomez Kodela at tighthead prop.

Cheika has also added another back to his bench in the shape of fly-half Nicolas Sanchez after going with a 6-2 split against England.

Sanchez will win his 99th cap if he gets on to the field on Friday. His fellow 34-year-old Tomas Cubelli brings even more experience to the bench as cover for starting scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou.

Pumas skipper Julian Montoya said the more experienced players were ready to embrace the pressure on the twice World Cup semi-finalists after their disappointing first outing.

"We know there will be pressure, we are training for this. It's where we want to be. Nobody forces us to be here, we do it with a lot of passion, with a lot of love for the shirt and for what we represent," he said.

"The older ones are there to absorb the pressure. Let the younger ones think about playing. We are ready to have a great game against Samoa."

Argentina team:

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Eduardo Bello, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Augustin Creevy, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Pedro Rubiolo, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Lucio Cinti

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupArgentinaSamoa
Related Articles
Rugby headed in a new direction with tackle laws, says Creevy
Argentina coach Cheika ready to move on from England loss
Argentina pick six forwards on the bench against England
Show more
Rugby Union
Captain Lamaro lauds Italy's second-half comeback against valiant Uruguay
Updated
Ireland won't change plans for forward-heavy Springboks in titan Pool B clash
Italy surge back to beat Uruguay 38-17 and avoid Rugby World Cup upset
Updated
OPINION: With an Olympic place secured, is sevens the true future of rugby?
Wallabies full-back Jorgensen ruled out of World Cup with calf injury
France looking to step things up against Namibia in raucous Marseille
Wallabies welcome back McDermott and Fa'amausili for crunch Wales match
Rugby World Cup organisers hail 'spectacular' television numbers as tournament takes off
Springboks happy to take calculated risk with 7-1 bench split against Ireland
Most Read
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
Bellingham saves Real Madrid against Champions League first-timers Union Berlin
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings