Attack coach Catt says Scotland no pushovers for Ireland despite winning run

Ireland may have won the last eight Tests against their next Rugby World Cup opponents Scotland but they need to "go up a level" to secure the win that would assure them of a place in the quarter-finals, attack coach Mike Catt (52) said on Tuesday.

Catt dismissed the run as "history" even if the Scots have won only once in their last 13 meetings.

Ireland have so far lived up to their number one world ranking at the World Cup, winning all three of their Pool B matches in France including the 13-8 victory against defending champions South Africa.

Nevertheless, their place in the last eight is not assured.

South Africa top the pool on 15 points having played all their games, the Irish are a point behind them and the Scots are another four back.

Catt, a World Cup winner with England in 2003, said he believes they are in the right frame of mind.

"No, I don't think it gives them anything," said Catt, referring to the winning run.

"History is history. It doesn't come into it at all, from our point of view.

"We've prepared well for this game.

"We need to make sure we go up another level to what we were against South Africa."

'Magic out of the hat'

Catt, who like head coach Andy Farrell is seeking World Cup redemption after being part of the England coaching team that was pilloried for the hosts' first-round exit in 2015, said one thing from the recent past gave him confidence - namely, how Ireland, have coped with the pressure of such pivotal matches as the one with Scotland.

As an example, he gave the historic come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win in New Zealand last year.

"I think that's where the trip to New Zealand last year put ourselves in those situations. The Six Nations and winning the Grand Slam on the back of that," said the South Africa-born former utility back.

"So, we're well aware and we understand what needs to be done and again if we put in a performance defensively and in attack, then there's a chance that things will go our way."

The outcome of the match may well hinge on who wins the battle between the sides' two legendary fly-halves, Irish captain Johnny Sexton and Scotland's Finn Russell.

Catt said 38-year-old Sexton's impressive performances in the tournament had probably been helped by his ban before it, meaning he arrived fresh.

"I think it's actually worked in our favour, him being banned for three games," said Catt.

"Because he's had a proper pre-season and his body has been able to maintain the intensity of those Test matches, especially the South Africa game, a good 50-60 minutes there and he was very comfortable with it.

"He's flying at the moment. He's played exceptionally well and what he brings to the team is huge, so long may it continue."

Catt said Russell was a magician but the Irish must not fall into the trap of focusing solely on him.

"He's one of those guys that you can look too deeply into sometimes," said Catt.

"He's going to pull magic out of the hat every game that he plays.

"But it's not just him. You've got Darcy Graham and those guys, and they've got threats everywhere, (Blair) Kinghorn's a fantastic player at 15 as well."

