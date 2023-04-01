Attack coach Catt says Scotland no pushovers for Ireland despite winning run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Attack coach Catt says Scotland no pushovers for Ireland despite winning run
Attack coach Catt says Scotland no pushovers for Ireland despite winning run
Ireland will not take Scotland lightly despite having beaten them on the last eight occasions, assistant coach Mike Catt says
Ireland will not take Scotland lightly despite having beaten them on the last eight occasions, assistant coach Mike Catt says
AFP
Ireland may have won the last eight Tests against their next Rugby World Cup opponents Scotland but they need to "go up a level" to secure the win that would assure them of a place in the quarter-finals, attack coach Mike Catt (52) said on Tuesday.

Catt dismissed the run as "history" even if the Scots have won only once in their last 13 meetings.

Ireland have so far lived up to their number one world ranking at the World Cup, winning all three of their Pool B matches in France including the 13-8 victory against defending champions South Africa.

Nevertheless, their place in the last eight is not assured.

South Africa top the pool on 15 points having played all their games, the Irish are a point behind them and the Scots are another four back.

Catt, a World Cup winner with England in 2003, said he believes they are in the right frame of mind.

"No, I don't think it gives them anything," said Catt, referring to the winning run.

"History is history. It doesn't come into it at all, from our point of view.

"We've prepared well for this game.

"We need to make sure we go up another level to what we were against South Africa."

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw celebrates the victory against South Africa
AFP

'Magic out of the hat'

Catt, who like head coach Andy Farrell is seeking World Cup redemption after being part of the England coaching team that was pilloried for the hosts' first-round exit in 2015, said one thing from the recent past gave him confidence - namely, how Ireland, have coped with the pressure of such pivotal matches as the one with Scotland.

As an example, he gave the historic come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win in New Zealand last year.

"I think that's where the trip to New Zealand last year put ourselves in those situations. The Six Nations and winning the Grand Slam on the back of that," said the South Africa-born former utility back.

"So, we're well aware and we understand what needs to be done and again if we put in a performance defensively and in attack, then there's a chance that things will go our way."

The outcome of the match may well hinge on who wins the battle between the sides' two legendary fly-halves, Irish captain Johnny Sexton and Scotland's Finn Russell.

Catt said 38-year-old Sexton's impressive performances in the tournament had probably been helped by his ban before it, meaning he arrived fresh.

Ireland fly-half Jonathan Sexton
AFP

"I think it's actually worked in our favour, him being banned for three games," said Catt.

"Because he's had a proper pre-season and his body has been able to maintain the intensity of those Test matches, especially the South Africa game, a good 50-60 minutes there and he was very comfortable with it.

"He's flying at the moment. He's played exceptionally well and what he brings to the team is huge, so long may it continue."

Catt said Russell was a magician but the Irish must not fall into the trap of focusing solely on him.

"He's one of those guys that you can look too deeply into sometimes," said Catt.

"He's going to pull magic out of the hat every game that he plays.

"But it's not just him. You've got Darcy Graham and those guys, and they've got threats everywhere, (Blair) Kinghorn's a fantastic player at 15 as well."

Follow Ireland versus Scotland on Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupIrelandScotland
Related Articles
Stakes could not be higher for Ireland in Scotland clash, says coach Simon Easterby
Ireland's Jack Crowley labels upcoming opponents Scotland 'tough' customers
Scotland eager to set up Paris 'shootout' with Ireland side they 'know how to beat'
Show more
Rugby Union
Internal standards enough motivation for All Blacks, says head coach Foster
Sam Cane returns as captain as New Zealand rest big guns for Uruguay clash
Updated
France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday
In-form All Blacks wary of lapses into ill-discipline as World Cup heats up
Portugal coach Lagisquet fears Fijian physicality ahead of final Pool C clash
France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert warns teammates not to take Italy lightly
Springboks draft in centre Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Makazole Mapimpi
Gareth Anscombe retains Welsh fly-half berth for final pool match against Georgia
Samoa’s Ben Lam to miss England showdown after ban
Most Read
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
EXCLUSIVE: Marco Materazzi on Zidane, Italy and Inter's hopes this season
No change in Osimhen's attitude at Napoli, says club captain Di Lorenzo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings