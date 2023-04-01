'Calm down', All Blacks coach not panicking despite Springboks spanking

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. 'Calm down', All Blacks coach not panicking despite Springboks spanking
'Calm down', All Blacks coach not panicking despite Springboks spanking
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster isn't panicking
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster isn't panicking
Reuters
Coach Ian Foster (58) said the All Blacks were not panicking ahead of the World Cup despite being thrashed 35-7 by the world champion Springboks in their final warm-up at Twickenham.

New Zealand lost Scott Barrett to a red card and shipped five tries on their way to their heaviest defeat in 102 years of playing test rugby on Friday, setting off alarm bells back home.

Foster said there were some mitigating circumstances due to the necessity of giving certain players game time, and although the All Blacks looked "rusty" he urged his notoriously skittish compatriots to keep their cool.

"We're confident. It didn't look like that, and I know we got a good spanking, so I'm not hiding from that fact. We're not panicking about that result," Foster told the All Blacks website.

"We knew we were going to get challenged. It's not the result we wanted. I still believe in the plan.

"I still believe the group that needed to play played. Scott, not as long as I would've liked."

The All Blacks were bullied up front at times by the hulking South African forwards and their discipline faltered when they were put under pressure with skipper Sam Cane also sin-binned.

Foster said he expected hosts France to similarly try to target the All Blacks pack during their World Cup opener at Stade de France on September 8th.

"We've now got a good litmus test of where we're at. Everyone is in the same boat after this weekend," he added.

"We've got to use our camp in Germany really smart and go into France and get stuck into what's going to be an exciting World Cup.

"There was a lot of emotion in the sheds afterwards, but we've just got to calm down and say, 'that's World Cups'. If you're looking for a dress rehearsal that's perfect."

The three-time World Cup winners also face Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in Pool A at the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 showpiece.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNew Zealand
Related Articles
Tyrel Lomax 'unlikely' to face France in All Blacks' World Cup opener
Record defeat will lift World Cup pressure off All Blacks, says Foster
Nienaber sees room for improvement despite record win over All Blacks
Show more
Rugby Union
Outsiders Portugal select an experienced squad for the Rugby World Cup
Hosts France must step up a notch for Rugby World Cup, says coach Galthie
Eddie Jones looking on the bright side despite fifth straight loss for Australia
France win final World Cup warm-up over beleaguered Wallabies
England name World Cup squad as May and Mitchell make cut
Prop Cian Healy ruled out of otherwise full strength Irish squad
Welsh flyhalf Biggar set to retire from international duty after World Cup
England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in Monday night action
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham, Tierney joins Real Sociedad
Super sub Nunez hits double as 10-man Liverpool shock Newcastle
Barcelona fight back against Villarreal in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |