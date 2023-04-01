Cautious England will need 'A-game' to beat Samoa, says Sinckler

Despite being just one of three sides at the Rugby World Cup to win their opening three games of the tournament, England's players and coaches are refusing to look further ahead than next month's final Pool D game with Samoa.

Along with leading contenders Ireland and favourites France, Steve Borthwick's side are yet to lose thanks to victories over Argentina, Japan and Chile.

After the comfortable 71-0 win over the South Americans on Saturday in Lille, England, runners-up in 2019, will claim a spot in the quarter-finals as the top side in the group with a success over Samoa on October 7th.

A last-eight fixture in Marseille against Australia, Fiji or Wales then awaits them.

"We will have to be on our A-game," tight-head prop Kyle Sinckler told AFP after the Chile game.

"That's the only thing we're focused on is that Samoa game.

"Taking care of business there and then moving on," he added.

Captain Owen Farrell returned from a ban to lead the side in the Chile rout, moving to within a point of Jonny Wilkinson's England scoring record.

England's fly-half and captain Owen Farrell applauds the supporters AFP

"He demands high standards. There's no grey areas with Faz. He lets you where you're supposed to be and knows what he wants," Sinckler said.

"For a pack of forwards it's always pleasing as you know what's expected and needed of you.

"It was good for him to be back on the park.

"He's had a tough few weeks and he's proved his quality, slotting back in with a class performance," the Bristol Bears front-rower added.

'Massive respect'

England, who had been criticised for their lack of creativity during the clinical performances over the Pumas and the Brave Blossoms, ended the Chile game with three playmakers on the field.

The dependable George Ford came off the bench, Farrell had been at fly-half and Marcus Smith started the first game of his career at full-back, after featuring solely in the number 10 shirt.

Smith was a lively addition to England's attack, scoring two of his side's 11 tries against Los Condores.

"To have two guys who are unbelievably skilful inside, able to see space, for me with a bit more space, it was a pleasure to play with those two," Smith told reporters.

"Those two have been really influential on my career.

"To be on the field at the same time was an honour," he added.

England full-back Marcus Smith (C) celebrates after scoring a try with fly-half George Ford (2R) and centre Joe Marchant (R) AFP

One selection headache for Borthwick before a return to northern France to face the Pacific Islander will be among the back-row.

Billy Vunipola and flanker Tom Willis stood out against Chile after Ben Earl and Courtney Lawes had stood out earlier in the competition.

England's players now have two days off, with Farrell as well as centre Joe Marchant spotted on a train from Lille to Paris early on Sunday, before returning to their training base in Le Touquet, on the northern French coast.

"This back-row is one of the most competitive ones that I’ve ever been in," Toulouse's Willis told AFP.

"Depending on the game, everyone has different strengths.

"We're fighting it out in training and in games to put our best foot forward.

"I have massive respect for everyone of the back-row here and I'm trying to learn as much from them as I can," he added.