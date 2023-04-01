Eben Etzebeth primed for fierce World Cup warm-up against All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Eben Etzebeth primed for fierce World Cup warm-up against All Blacks
Eben Etzebeth primed for fierce World Cup warm-up against All Blacks
Eben Etzebeth in action with South Africa
Eben Etzebeth in action with South Africa
Reuters
South Africa are eager to get one over fierce rivals New Zealand at Twickenham on Friday, not just because they are the ‘old enemy’ for the Springboks, but also to take momentum into the Rugby World Cup in France, lock Eben Etzebeth (31) said.

The southern hemisphere powerhouses clash in a final warm-up fixture before they cross the English channel, where South Africa will defend the title they won in Japan four years ago.

On that occasion they lost their tournament opener to the All Blacks, but hardened by that battle in Yokohama went on to win their next six games and lift the trophy.

Friendly or not, Etzebeth says there is no way the Boks will drop their intensity on Friday.

"Playing for your country, in one of the best stadiums in the world against South Africa’s biggest rival … it is a test match, we will give our everything to win," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will worry about the World Cup after Friday. But if it goes well (and they win) it will build confidence."

New Zealand beat the Boks 35-20 in Auckland during the Rugby Championship last month when they raced into a 17-0 lead early on.

Making sure they do not give them the same early advantage is crucial for South Africa.

"They came with a massive start and we are preparing this week to try and do better," Etzebeth said.

"We need to improve all aspects. We pride ourselves on our set-piece and our defence, and we want to have a good kicking game and attacking play.

"This is going to be one of the most competitive World Cups ever because there are so many teams putting up their hands to go on and win."

He also suggests there is no added pressure on the Boks as defending champions.

"Some might say there is added pressure on us and that teams will come for us. But I don’t know if that is the case, I think each team just wants it really badly," he said.

"They don’t care about us, they just want to win the trophy. If anything we put pressure on ourselves to go out there and win again."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEtzebeth EbenSouth AfricaNew Zealand
Related Articles
Canan Moodie moves to centre for Springboks against New Zealand in World Cup warm-up
World Cup places in focus as Springboks host Argentina in Rugby Championship
New Zealand prepare to go to 'dark places' against South Africa
Show more
Rugby Union
Italy World Cup squad includes Capuozzo, Riccioni, Varney
Disciplinary hearings threaten to dent England’s World Cup ambitions
Steve Hansen says he's helping 'good mate' Jones with Wallabies feedback
Foul Play Review and shot clock to feature at World Cup
Namibia select ex-Wallaby Hardwick in Rugby World Cup squad
Anscombe and Faletau get Wales World Cup nod as winger Cuthbert misses out
World Cup hosts France name final 33-man squad as Jaminet and Bielle-Biarrey feature
Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to help prepare Wallabies in France
Most Read
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Greenwood to leave Man United
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |