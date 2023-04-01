Eddie Jones accepts Wallabies job is on the line in Wales showdown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Eddie Jones accepts Wallabies job is on the line in Wales showdown
Eddie Jones accepts Wallabies job is on the line in Wales showdown
Eddie Jones looks disconsolate after Australia's loss to Fiji
Eddie Jones looks disconsolate after Australia's loss to Fiji
Reuters
Australia coach Eddie Jones (63) accepts that his job will be on the line if the Wallabies lose to Wales on Sunday and crash out of the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.

A first loss to Fiji in nearly seven decades last week has left Australia's campaign on life support heading into the Pool C match at OL stadium. Jones' record in his second stint as coach stands at one win from seven tests.

"I can't apologise any more guys. I'm really sorry we haven't had better results," Jones told reporters after naming his team on Friday.

"But we're trying to create a team that creates dreams for Australian Rugby. We're not trying to be a mediocre team, right? We want to be a really good team and to be a really good team there's some pain and there's some failure involved.

"At the end of the World Cup, there's going to be a review," he added. "And given the results we've had, then maybe Australian Rugby doesn't want to keep me. That's the reality of the job I live in."

Jones made three changes to his starting team, including dropping fly half Carter Gordon (22) and openside flanker Fraser McReight (24) to the bench.

"Just feel we needed to properly freshen up the team," Jones said. "Carter's had an opportunity, struggled a bit against Fiji and I thought that it's best for him to finish the game for us."

Tate McDermott (25) returns at scrum half after missing the loss to Fiji with concussion and will link up with Ben Donaldson (24), who moves forward from full back, in a new halves combination.

"He attacks the line well, Ben," Jones said. "Against Wales... if we can get quick ruck ball, we need a team that can attack the line."

Andrew Kellaway (27), one of the more experienced backs in a young squad, will make his World Cup debut at full back.

Jones reacted to Australia losing the battle of the breakdown against Fiji by re-jigging his back row, moving Tom Hooper (22) from blindside to openside and handing Rob Leota (26) the number six shirt.

Veteran fly half Quade Cooper (35) and 125-cap openside Michael Hooper (31) were two of the most surprising omissions from the World Cup squad but Jones denied that he had not fully explained leaving them out.

"I think I've been very clear about the fact that I've been brought in to change Australian Rugby," he said.

"I've made no bones about that... and we've needed to move players on."

Hooker Dave Porecki (30) lines up in an unchanged front five and again replaces the injured Will Skelton (31) as captain with Jones explaining that he wanted vice-captain McDermott to focus on his game.

"We've got an opportunity to show on Sunday whether we can fight and really grind out to get the result we need to get and I'm confident we can," said Jones.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustraliaWales
Related Articles
Wallabies welcome back McDermott and Fa'amausili for crunch Wales match
Fijian rugby gets its golden moment as Wallabies outfought and outclassed
Wales look to take their chances against wounded Wallabies
Show more
Rugby Union
Wales revert to side that beat Fiji for crucial World Cup clash against Australia
Namibia's Deysel suffers online abuse after Dupont collision causes fracture
France captain Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture in Namibia game, stays with squad
Updated
Wallabies drop Carter Gordon and Fraser McReight to bench for Wales showdown
Scotland make four changes for Tonga clash
Mack Hansen: Ireland's irreverent but talented wing cuts a dash
Focus on returning Farrell as England face lowly Chile at World Cup
Namibia overawed then overwhelmed in Marseille bearpit against French hosts
Chile make nine changes as Videla handed first start against England
Most Read
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp
Europa League roundup: Liverpool come from behind against LASK in opening group match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings