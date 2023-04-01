England name World Cup squad as May and Mitchell make cut

England and Steve Borthwick go into the World Cup under a cloud

England coach Steve Borthwick (43) named his 33-man squad for the World Cup on Sunday, with winger Jonny May (33) coming in for Anthony Watson who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Scrum half Alex Mitchell (26) was also included in the squad, replacing the injured Jack van Poortvliet (22).

The World Cup runs from September 8th to October 23rd, with England, runners-up in 2019, taking on Argentina in their Pool D opener. They also play Japan, Chile and Samoa.

England captain Owen Farrell (31) is suspended for the opening two games after receiving a red card in a warm-up game.

Billy Vunipola (30), the only specialist number eight in the squad, is also ruled out of the Argentina game after being sent off in the defeat by Ireland.

Elliot Daly (30), Tom Curry (25), Henry Arundell (20) and George Martin (22) all made the squad but are injury concerns.

England were left in disarray two weeks before the World Cup when they slumped to their first ever defeat by Fiji, losing 30-22 at Twickenham on Saturday.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs