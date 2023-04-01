England name World Cup squad as May and Mitchell make cut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England name World Cup squad as May and Mitchell make cut
England name World Cup squad as May and Mitchell make cut
England and Steve Borthwick go into the World Cup under a cloud
England and Steve Borthwick go into the World Cup under a cloud
Reuters
England coach Steve Borthwick (43) named his 33-man squad for the World Cup on Sunday, with winger Jonny May (33) coming in for Anthony Watson who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Scrum half Alex Mitchell (26) was also included in the squad, replacing the injured Jack van Poortvliet (22).

The World Cup runs from September 8th to October 23rd, with England, runners-up in 2019, taking on Argentina in their Pool D opener. They also play Japan, Chile and Samoa.

England captain Owen Farrell (31) is suspended for the opening two games after receiving a red card in a warm-up game.

Billy Vunipola (30), the only specialist number eight in the squad, is also ruled out of the Argentina game after being sent off in the defeat by Ireland.

Elliot Daly (30), Tom Curry (25), Henry Arundell (20) and George Martin (22) all made the squad but are injury concerns.

England were left in disarray two weeks before the World Cup when they slumped to their first ever defeat by Fiji, losing 30-22 at Twickenham on Saturday.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandMay JonnyMitchell AlexArgentinaFarrell OwenVunipola BillyWatson AnthonyArundell HenryDaly ElliotMartin George
Related Articles
Disciplinary hearings threaten to dent England’s World Cup ambitions
Earl takes over as England's number eight from Vunipola, Ford continues at fly-half
Discipline key for England as they take on Fiji in final warm-up
Show more
Rugby Union
France win final World Cup warm-up over beleaguered Wallabies
Prop Cian Healy ruled out of otherwise full strength Irish squad
Welsh flyhalf Biggar set to retire from international duty after World Cup
Tyrel Lomax 'unlikely' to face France in All Blacks' World Cup opener
England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji
England's coaches struggling for answers after Fiji loss as World Cup looms
Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in final warm-up
Ioane hat-trick leads Italy to 42-21 victory over Japan
Gregor Townsend still in search of 80-minute "dream" performance despite Scottish win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Juventus held at home by Bologna despite late Vlahovic goal
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham as United interested in Cucurella
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal
Manchester City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |