England pick Arundell as Borthwick seeks more energy in attack for Wales re-match

England coach Steve Borthwick
Reuters
Wing Henry Arundell (20) has overcome a hamstring injury to start for England in their Rugby World Cup warm-up re-match with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday as coach Steve Borthwick searches for the right attacking formula for his side.

England have managed to score two tries in their last three tests and looked fresh out of ideas in a dismal 20-9 defeat to Wales in Cardiff this past weekend.

Arundell’s electric running style makes him a crowd-pleasing option, but key will be working him into space against a Welsh defence that scrambled well this past weekend.

Fullback Freddie Steward and the returning wing Elliot Daly, in his first appearance since the Six Nations in 2022, make up what is on paper a potent back three.

Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marchant, one of the few stand-out performers from the defeat in Wales, are the centre pairing.

Captain Owen Farrell is back in the flyhalf berth, with George Ford on the bench and Marcus Smith out of the match-day 23. Jack van Poortvliet is at scrumhalf.

Powerful number eight Billy Vunipola is back in the side and Courtney Lawes and Ben Earl are the two flankers. Earl will earn a first start after his 15 previous caps all came off the bench. Maro Itoje and George Martin make up the second row.

Jamie George is in at hooker with props Joe Marler and Will Stuart packing down either side of him.

Lock Jonny Hill is in line to come off the bench, depite not being named in Borthwick's World Cup squad, while hooker Ellis Genge will earn a 50th cap when he comes on.

"Jonny has trained with us throughout the week, and I am pleased to be able to name him in the match day 23. I have no doubt he will provide a big impact for us off the bench," Borthwick said.

"We’re delighted for Ellis who will win his 50th cap from the bench. He’s a brilliant professional, both on and off the field."

Follow England versus Wales on Flashscore.

England team:

15. Freddie Steward, 14. Henry Arundell, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell (captain), 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Joe Marler, 2. Jamie George, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Jonny Hill, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. George Ford, 23. Max Malins.

