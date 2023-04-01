France back to full strength for second World Cup warm-up clash against Scotland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. France back to full strength for second World Cup warm-up clash against Scotland
France back to full strength for second World Cup warm-up clash against Scotland
Scotland beat France 25-21 in their last clash
Scotland beat France 25-21 in their last clash
Reuters
France have restored their team to full strength with coach Fabien Galthie announcing on Thursday a powerful starting line-up to face Scotland in Saint Etienne at the weekend.

Saturday’s clash will be the second preparatory test for the Rugby World Cup hosts after they were beaten 25-21 by the Scots at Murrayfield last weekend.

The side last Saturday was filled with fringe players making a bid for selection to the final World Cup squad of 33, and they allowed a 14-man Scotland to stage a late recovery and win the test.

Galthie kept only loose forward Paul Boudehent, who won his first cap last weekend, and second rower Cameron Woki from the team that started in Edinburgh.

The exciting halfback partnership of captain Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack is restored, with the dangerous centre pairing of Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty also in the side.

Gabin Villiere and Damian Penaud on the wings and Thomas Ramos at full back are also expected to be key for France at next month’s World Cup, where the hosts are drawn in Pool A with Italy, Namibia, New Zealand and Uruguay.

Among the locks, Paul Willemse was hurt in training this week and Romain Taofifenua is nursing a thigh injury, so Woki pairs with Thibaud Flament.

In the front row, Dorian Aldegheri is preferred to Uini Atonio, who will start on the bench.

There are six forwards among the replacements and the two backs include the 20-year-old Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who made an eye-catching debut last week.

France team:

15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Gabin Villiere, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont (capt.); 8. Gregory Alldritt, 7. Charles Ollivon, 6. Paul Boudehent, 5. Thibaud Flament, 4. Cameron Woki, 3. Dorian Aldegheri, 2. Julien Marchand, 1. Cyril Baille.

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Uini Atonio, 19. Florian Verhaeghe, 20. Bastien Chalureau, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Ritchie back to captain Scotland

Scotland have made six changes to their side for the re-match on Saturday, including a return for flanker Jamie Ritchie, who will lead the side in Saint Etienne.

Ritchie makes up a back row of the scrum that also includes Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey, while Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are the lock pairing.

George Turner has been selected at hooker and will pack down with a pair of South African-born props either side of him in Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel.

Finn Russell will look to control the game from flyhalf, with Ali Price preferred at scrumhalf and a midfield containing Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. They start together for the seventh time in 2023.

Blair Kinghorn is at fullback, with another pair of South African-born players on each wing in the form Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn.

Coach Gregor Townsend has chosen a 6-2 split on the bench, with scrumhalf George Horne and the versatile Ollie Smith the two options among the backs.

Scotland team:

15. Blair Kinghorn, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ali Price; 8. Jack Dempsey, 7. Rory Darge, 6. Jamie Ritchie (captain), 5. Grant Gilchrist, 4. Richie Gray, 3. WP Nel, 2. George Turner, 1. Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: 16. Stuart McInally, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Javan Sebastian, 19. Scott Cummings, 20. Sam Skinner, 21. Josh Bayliss, 22. George Horne, 23. Ollie Smith.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFranceScotland
Related Articles
Stunning comeback gives 14-man Scotland 25-21 win against reserve French side
English-born pair Odogwu and Lamb set to debut for Italy against Ireland
Darcy Graham marks successful return as Scotland beat Italy in World Cup warm-up
Show more
Rugby Union
Rugby World Cup 2023 key dates and fixtures - Who plays who and when in France?
England pick Arundell as Borthwick seeks more energy in attack for Wales re-match
Gamble on youthful Wallabies for World Cup a risk worth taking, says Eddie Jones
Australia dump Hooper and Cooper and gamble on youth for Rugby World Cup
Centre Joe Roberts to debut for much-changed Wales in second warm-up against England
South Africa captain Kolisi reveals sadness over injured trio ahead of Rugby World Cup
Italy receive blow as centre Menoncello is ruled out of looming Rugby World Cup
Reigning champions South Africa include injured skipper Kolisi in Rugby World Cup squad
Argentina pick fullback Bogado but gamble with front row at Rugby World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Bellingham-boosted Real Madrid aiming to regain their lost LaLiga crown
Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Who is the favourite now that we are down to eight?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |