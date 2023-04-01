France back to premium version for Namibia game

France coach Fabien Galthie has reverted back to his best side ahead of the game against Namibia

France coach Fabien Galthie (54) recalled his premium players for their third Pool A match against Namibia as Les Bleus look to pick up momentum after a see-saw start to their World Cup campaign on Tuesday.

France started in inspired fashion with a 27-13 victory against New Zealand but the reserve side was largely disappointing as they beat Uruguay 27-12 six days later, leaving assistant coach Laurent Labit saying the team had done 'too little' so far.

A few tweaks were made from the team who played against the All Blacks, with loosehead prop Cyril Baille (30) returning from injury to boost the French pack.

Left wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey (20) is handed his second start in a row at the expense of Gabin Villiere (27) while Anthony Jelonch (27), who made his comeback from a long-term injury against Uruguay, starts at number eight with Gregory Alldritt (26) being rested after picking up a minor knee injury during training on Monday.

Francois Cros (29) will start as blindside flanker while Jonathan Danty (30) is back at centre after nursing a thigh injury.

France top Pool A with eight points from two games, three ahead of three-time world champions New Zealand.

