France coach Fabien Galthie has no regrets, captain Antoine Dupont slams referee

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. France coach Fabien Galthie has no regrets, captain Antoine Dupont slams referee
France coach Fabien Galthie has no regrets, captain Antoine Dupont slams referee
Galthie did not join his captain's criticism of the officiating
Galthie did not join his captain's criticism of the officiating
Reuters
France coach Fabien Galthie could not disguise his desolation after his four-year plan to bring the nation its first World Cup triumph ended in a one-point loss to the Springboks in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Galthie's first thoughts after the 29-28 defeat were for the fans who had supported the team so vociferously throughout the campaign as well as the players and their families but said he had no regrets about how it had been conducted.

"No regrets, none," he told reporters. "The players have a right to lose a match like this. I thought we did everything to optimise our potential and we dealt with a few incidents as well.

"For four years, we wrote a beautiful picture for French rugby, the players can be proud, coaches can be proud."

One of the incidents the French had to deal with was the fractured eye-socket that captain Antoine Dupont suffered in France's third pool game against Namibia.

The totemic scrumhalf returned with a fine display on Sunday after missing the final pool game but felt the French had been on the wrong end of a few decisions from New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe.

"It's hard to talk about things at the moment but there were a few clear things that should have been blown that weren't blown," said Dupont.

"I don't want to be a bad loser and complain about the refereeing, but I'm not sure it was up to the mark tonight.

"This doesn't take anything away from the South Africans, who beat us in the fight tonight, they played really well."

Galthie did not join his captain's criticism of the officiating, although he did point out that South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth's fumbled interception attempt when the French were pressing for a second early try had been a key moment.

"I understand the players' frustrations, I really do, but I won't criticise the refereeing," he said.

"We congratulate South Africa and hope they continue with success in the tournament.

"We have to be brave tonight as we have been for the last four years."

Galthie, who is contracted until after the next World Cup in 2027, said he would continue as coach.

"There is a French team that will continue to play, they will soon be playing the first match of the Six Nations in Marseille," he said.

"What we've been through at this tournament is another chapter in the story of the French team."

Mentions
FranceSouth AfricaRugby UnionWorld Cup
Related Articles
Tight margins made the difference for Springboks in win over France
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Updated
South Africa coaches debated intensely over surprise team picks, says Stick
Show more
Rugby Union
'Different' Fiji exit Rugby World Cup proud to have fought to the very end
Coach Steve Borthwick says England are rising to the occasion following Fiji victory
Updated
Farrell kicks England to narrow quarter-final win over fighting Fijians
Updated
Marcus Smith experiment leaves Steve Borthwick with more questions than answers
New Zealand out to avoid repeat of 2019 in World Cup semi-final week
Three reasons for Irish rugby to be optimistic despite despair of defeat
Painful four years drives All Blacks towards further World Cup success
Most Read
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football
Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain claim win needed to secure qualification as Norway miss out
Hubert Hurkacz beats Andrey Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings