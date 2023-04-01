Gareth Anscombe retains Welsh fly-half berth for final pool match against Georgia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Gareth Anscombe retains Welsh fly-half berth for final pool match against Georgia
Gareth Anscombe retains Welsh fly-half berth for final pool match against Georgia
Anscombe was superb against Australia
Anscombe was superb against Australia
Reuters
Gareth Anscombe (32) kept his place at fly-half, with Dan Biggar (33) still sidelined by injury, as Wales coach Warren Gatland made six changes to his side for the Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with Georgia in Nantes on Saturday.

Anscombe starred in the 40-6 victory over Australia when he took over from Biggar, who has an arm injury and faces a race against time to be fit for Wales’ quarter-final, with Gatland’s side having already booked their place in the knockout rounds.

Biggar trained on his own on Monday, away from the main squad, as he steps up his recovery. Scrum-half Gareth Davies was also missing but is managing his workload and not a doubt for the weekend, where he will be on the bench.

Anscombe's 23 points against the Wallabies equalled Biggar's record for Wales at a World Cup and came after he spent a lengthy period on the sidelines with injury in the build-up to the tournament and missed all his side's warm-up games.

"He was great," Wales attack coach Alex King told reporters. "Just shows how things happen in the game. Guys who aren’t in the 23, things can happen and you have to step in at any moment."

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain the team with props Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis on either side of him. The second row is made up of Will Rowlands and Dafydd Jenkins. Number eight Taulupe Faletau forms a loose trio with Aaron Wainwright and Tommy Reffell.

Tomos Williams is at scrum-half, with a centre pairing of Nick Tompkins and George North, and a back three that contains Liam Williams and wings Rio Dyer and Louis Rees-Zammit.

Wales need a point to seal top spot in the pool and set up a quarter-final that will likely be against either Argentina or Japan, who meet on Sunday in a winner-takes-all clash for second place in Pool D.

"We want to win the game, to carry on that momentum and re-establish the work we’ve done. I know one of their coaches well and they’ll be firing," King said.

Wales team:

15-Liam Williams, 14-Louis Rees Zammit, 13-George North, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Tomos Williams, 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Dewi Lake (capt.), 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Will Rowlands, 5-Dafydd Jenkins, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Christ Tshiunza, 20-Taine Basham, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Costelow, 23-Mason Grady.

Follow Wales versus Georgia on Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAnscombe GarethBiggar DanWales
Related Articles
Wales march into quarter-finals after battering Wallabies towards World Cup exit
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Gatland not bothered by intra-team clash in Wales' win over Fiji
Show more
Rugby Union
France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert warns teammates not to take Italy lightly
Springboks draft in centre Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Makazole Mapimpi
Samoa’s Ben Lam to miss England showdown after ban
Permutations ahead of the final pool-stage matches at the Rugby World Cup
Italy call up Buonfiglio as injury worries mount after All Black mauling
South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup
Updated
Disappointed Rugby Australia expect Eddie Jones to stay on until 2027
Springboks beat feisty Tonga 49-18 to close on quarter-final berth
Antoine Dupont undergoes light training as France prepare for Italy
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings