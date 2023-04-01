Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze returns for Wales clash at World Cup

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze returns for Wales clash at World Cup
Georgia's Merab Sharikadze will lead the side on Saturday
Reuters
Captain Merab Sharikadze (30) is back in the Georgia starting lineup to earn a 99th test cap in their Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with Wales in Nantes on Saturday, one of five changes from coach Levan Maisashvili for their final group fixture.

Georgia will exit the tournament whatever happens against the Welsh, but can leave with a victory having secured a draw and suffered two defeats in their three games so far, while their opponents are hoping to earn top spot in the pool.

Prop Guram Gogichashvili (25) and hooker Shalva Mamukashvili (33) are also back in the side after missing the 17-12 loss to Fiji last time out, along with second row Nodar Cheishvili (32).

Full back Lasha Khmaladze (35) is the fifth change as he forms a back three with wings Davit Niniashvili (21) and Akaki Tabutsadze (26). It is Khmaladze’s first appearance of this World Cup having also played in 2011 and 2019.

Giorgi Kveseladze (25) partners captain Sharikadze at centre, and scrum half Vasil Lobzhanidze (25) is alongside fly half Luka Matkava (22), who kicked the winning penalty when Georgia beat Wales 13-12 in Cardiff last year.

Beka Gigashvili (31) is the second prop in the front row, and Konstantine Mikautadze (32) partners Cheishvili at lock. Those two are reunited for the first time since their opening 35-15 loss to Australia.

The back of the scrum remains the same with number eight Tornike Jalagonia (24), who has completed all of his 48 attempted tackles in this tournament, packing down with flankers Mikheil Gachechiladze (32) and Beka Saginadze (24).

Follow the game with Flashscore.

