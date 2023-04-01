Injury scare for Australia captain Skelton ahead of Fiji test, Slipper starts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Injury scare for Australia captain Skelton ahead of Fiji test, Slipper starts
Injury scare for Australia captain Skelton ahead of Fiji test, Slipper starts
Updated
Australia's Will Skelton (R) in action in July
Australia's Will Skelton (R) in action in July
Reuters
A testy Eddie Jones contemplated the potential loss of his captain and a significant chunk of scrum power after naming his team for Australia's second World Cup match against Fiji on Friday.

Skipper Will Skelton was named to start in the second row despite a calf injury that will require scans later on Friday and Jones said he would be given until kickoff to prove his fitness for Sunday's Pool C clash at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"At this stage, he's still in the team," Jones told reporters at the team hotel without elaborating.

Jones has already lost vice-captain and starting scrumhalf Tate McDermott to a head knock, while powerful tighthead prop Taniela Tupou has a hamstring strain which Jones said would keep him out for a couple of weeks.

Evergreen Wallabies prop James Slipper will step into the breach in the front row, switching from loosehead to starting tighthead after recovering from a foot injury.

Co-captain as recently as July, the 34-year-old might also be required to step up into a leadership void as he plays his 132nd test and becomes the third Australian after George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper to play in four World Cups.

"It's a remarkable achievement to play for World Cups particularly as he started off as a tighthead and volunteered to loosehead and now he's volunteering to go back to tighthead," Jones added in one of his few lengthy answers.

"It's a real testament to his to courage, to his resilience, to how much he loves the game and loves playing for the Wallabies. We think on Sunday, he'll play a pretty good game for us."

James Slipper will start against Fiji
Reuters

Having beaten Georgia 35-5 in their opener last weekend to snap a five-match losing streak, the twice-world champions could all but secure a place in the quarter-finals with a victory.

Jones spoke again at length about how he felt World Rugby's focus on player safety had turned the game into a series of "30-second bursts of power" interspersed with two-minute spells of extremely rapid transition.

"When you play against Fiji, you'd always like to have setpiece advantage," he added.

"The power contests will be interesting, they've got a very big pack but we want to take them on in that area. Then in the transitional, we've got to be one step ahead of them, one step ahead."

In his team, Jones selected the experienced Nic White at scrumhalf instead of McDermott with rookie Issak Fines-Leleiwasa set to win his second test cap from the bench.

Fines-Leleiwasa is one of six players with Fijian heritage in the matchday squad along with number eight Rob Valetini and backs Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Suliasi Vunivalu.

Lock Nick Frost returns to the starting line-up in the second row after missing the last two tests because of a cut to his ear with Richie Arnold likely to step up from the bench if Skelton is ruled out.

Australia Team: 

15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Nick Frost, 3-James Slipper, 2-David Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Richie Arnold, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustraliaFijiSkelton WilliamGeorgiaSlipper James
Related Articles
Experienced prop Slipper close to Wallabies return
Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash
Wales's victory over Fiji raises hopes of emulating 2019 run
Show more
Rugby Union
'Sad' Springboks mull over Malcolm Marx replacement in World Cup squad
England's rugby players hoping to avoid repeat of football team's Nice disaster
Valiant France defeat 'only the beginning' for Uruguay, says Vilaseca
France coach happy with Uruguay win despite unconvincing performance
Portela keeps it in the family as Portugal name team to play Wales
Rotated France pushed all the way by battling Uruguay in World Cup
Updated
Luke Jacobson relishing blindside chance for All Blacks against Namibia
Australia's Taniela Tupou still a chance to play against Fiji despite hamstring strain
Tonga name four ex-All Blacks for World Cup Pool B opener against top-ranked Ireland
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings