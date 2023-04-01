Ioane hat-trick leads Italy to 42-21 victory over Japan

Monty Ioane scores a try for Italy against Japan
Monty Ioane scores a try for Italy against Japan
Reuters
Wing Monty Ioane scored a hat-trick of tries as Italy completed their Rugby World Cup preparations with a 42-21 victory over Japan in Treviso on Saturday, though the visitors were in the contest up to the final few minutes.

The first half was even and Italy led 17-11 at the break, eventually running in five tries as scrumhalf Stephen Varney and replacement back Martin Page-Relo also crossed for scores.

Japan did their best to keep pressure on their hosts, but Italy pulled clear with two late scores to cap a morale-boosting win, which is just the tonic for coach Kieran Crowley ahead of a daunting Pool A at the World Cup that also includes hosts France and New Zealand.

The visitors were full of running and scored through centre Dylan Riley, wing Jone Naikabula and fullback Kotaro Matsushima, but could not avoid a third defeat in their last four games.

Matsushima’s try was an excellent team effort in which they took the ball through 17 phases before finally punching a hole in the Italy defence.

Japan are in Pool D at the World Cup and open their campaign against Chile on September 10th. They also have England, Argentina and Samoa in their group.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionIoane TJMatsushima KotaroPage-Relo MartinVarney StephenCrowley JackNaikabula JoneRiley DylanWorld CupItalyJapan
