Ireland outclass Scotland to reach World Cup last eight, South Africa through

Ireland produced another performance of the highest quality to thrash Scotland 36-14 and ease into the World Cup quarter-finals as Pool B winners on Saturday, taking South Africa along with them and sending the Scots home.

The permutations for qualification were complicated but the Irish rendered them all academic with a ninth straight win over Scotland and a 17th successive test victory.

Full-back Hugo Keenan scored two tries and winger James Lowe, lock Iain Henderson, hooker Dan Sheehan and centre Garry Ringrose also crossed as Ireland controlled the match with accurate forward play and took their chances ruthlessly.

Ireland will return to the Stade de France next Saturday to face three-times champions New Zealand, while the Springboks will take on hosts France in another blockbuster quarter-final in the same arena on Sunday.

"We know this is where we want to be now, in the quarter-finals against the toughest opposition we can get," said Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton.

"The way the draw was made three years ago, it turned out a bit unfair, but that's the hand that we were dealt, and we've got to be ready for that New Zealand next week."

The Irish fans had again turned the French capital into a version of Dublin for the day and it took 63 seconds for the first full-throated roar from the sea of green in the stands.

Ringrose carved through the Scotland midfield from Ireland's first attack and offloaded to Mack Hansen, who sent his fellow winger Lowe over in the left corner.

Scotland stormed back at Ireland with purpose and spent 10 minutes camped in their opponents' half, kicking three penalties for the corner but coming away with no points.

Ireland broke through Scotland's midfield for their second try in the 26th minute, a swirl of offloads from Sexton, Bundee Aki and Ringrose setting Keenan free for a run to the line.

Henderson scored the third try from close range and Keenan went over for his second before half-time to earn the bonus point, removing one of the permutation straws Scotland had been clinging to.

Key match stats Flashscore

MASS BRAWL

Matters did not improve for the Scots after the break when replacement back Ollie Smith was sent to the sin bin for a trip on Sexton that sparked a mass brawl.

Ireland quickly made the most of the extra man to send Sheehan over in the left corner for their fifth try, extending the lead to 31-0.

Sexton missed the conversion with his last act of the game, the talismanic 38-year-old taken off to rest up for greater challenges ahead as Ireland look to bury their World Cup quarter-final jinx.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony, who had been heavily involved in his 100th test, was also withdrawn to another huge ovation as coach Andy Farrell cleared his bench.

Sexton's replacement Jack Crowley made his mark in the 58th minute when his perfectly judged cross-kick found Ringrose unmarked on the left wing to give the centre just reward for a fine performance.

Ireland's Garry Ringrose scores their sixth try Reuters

The strains of 'The Fields of Athenry' echoed around the stadium as they had when Ireland beat South Africa in an epic test two weeks ago but the Scottish voices in the crowd had their chance to be heard just after the hour mark.

Scotland crossed for two quick tries through replacement hooker Ewan Ashman and scrum-half Ali Price, the latter the sort of flowing backline effort on which they had based their hopes of upsetting the Irish.

"What we try to do is play our game - unfortunately, it wasn’t enough tonight and full credit to Ireland, that's probably the best I've seen them play," said Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie.

The tries salved Scottish pride but were never going to have much impact on the outcome and the Irish fans were soon celebrating another victory with a rendition of the 1990s pop song Zombie by the Cranberries.

"I thought it wouldn't get any better after South Africa a couple of weeks ago, but they proved me wrong again. It's incredible," Sexton said of the support.

