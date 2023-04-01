Irresistible All Blacks cruise into World Cup decider after dismantling Argentina

New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring their seventh try and completing his hat-trick
Reuters
New Zealand stayed on course for a record-extending fourth Rugby World Cup title as scoring machine Will Jordan (25) grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a 44-6 drubbing of Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday.

The All Blacks pummelled the Pumas in a one-sided game at a fairly quiet Stade de France through tries by Will Jordan (3), Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell (2) and Aaron Smith to set up a showdown with defending champions South Africa or England.

Argentina showed good attacking intentions but repeatedly hit the black brick wall while New Zealand scored with apparent ease, and Michael Cheika's team only got on the scoreboard with two first-half penalties by Emiliano Boffelli.

The Stade de France atmosphere was in sharp contrast to that of the France vs South Africa and Ireland vs New Zealand quarter-finals, with the decibel levels staying modest throughout the match in an anti-climatic moment for the tournament.

The All Blacks during the Haka
Reuters

"We came here wanting to be in the final. I'm incredibly proud of the way we played tonight, we got great composure, very strong, so pretty pleased," New Zealand coach Ian Foster said.

"We stayed in the game, we were able to punish them a little bit. We'll enjoy tonight but wake up tomorrow and get back to work."

Argentina captain Julian Montoya could only survey the damage after the Pumas' third semi-final loss.

"Every opportunity they have they score," he said.

"Awesome team and they were the better team by far. Today, we were far from our level. I am gutted and really disappointed at that."

BRUTALLY DISMISSED

Talk of an unlikely upset, after Argentina beat New Zealand just over a year ago, were brutally dismissed way before half-time as Ian Foster's team scored two early tries and never looked back in a powerful performance.

Argentina were rewarded for their initial dominance with an early penalty, which Boffelli slotted over but it was the only time they led.

New Zealand scored on their first foray into the Argentina camp as Jordan touched down after being found unmarked on the right wing.

The All Blacks were way too fast ball in hand and Jordie Barrett added a second try, barging through his tackler and over the line.

Argentina stayed afloat thanks to Boffelli's second penalty but Mo'unga restored the All Blacks' nine-point lead with a routine penalty and Frizell strolled over the line after good work by Mark Telea on the stroke of half-time.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Argentina's slim hopes of a comeback were nipped in the bud early in the second half as it took New Zealand only two minutes to score their fourth try through the impeccable Smith.

Frizell powered over and Richie Mo'unga kicked his third conversion to extend the lead as New Zealand edged inevitably closer to a record fifth World Cup final.

Jordan dived over again to become the tournament's leading try-scoring after Foster had sent on all but one of his replacements, probably looking ahead to next weekend's final.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when lock Scott Barrett picked up a yellow card for slapping down the ball from the Argentina scrum-half.

It did not prevent Jordan from touching down for his eighth try of the tournament - two more than France's Damian Penaud.

Mo'unga did not appear to try too hard to convert, missing a chance to claim the biggest World Cup semi-final winning margin the All Blacks set against Wales in 1987 (49-6).

See a full match summary here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionNew ZealandArgentinaWorld Cup
Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro

