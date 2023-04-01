'Matured' McKenzie ready for All Blacks flyhalf chance as World Cup approaches

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. 'Matured' McKenzie ready for All Blacks flyhalf chance as World Cup approaches
'Matured' McKenzie ready for All Blacks flyhalf chance as World Cup approaches
'Matured' McKenzie ready for All Blacks flyhalf chance as World Cup approaches
'Matured' McKenzie ready for All Blacks flyhalf chance as World Cup approaches
Profimedia
Damian McKenzie's (28) hopes of returning to the All Blacks fold appeared in jeopardy when he flew off to Japan at the end of 2021 for a lucrative season with Tokyo Sungoliath.

It will be McKenzie's third start at flyhalf in his 41st test, with the position switching between Richie Mo'unga (29) and Beauden Barrett (32) in recent seasons.

With electric pace and a raking boot, the 28-year-old has thrilled crowds with his attacking instincts for years but was sometimes marked down for being too flamboyant when sound game management was required.

That criticism has fallen away after steering the Chiefs with aplomb in their run to the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Often deployed at fullback to great effect in the past, McKenzie locked down the Chiefs' 10 shirt and never looked back.

In a sign of All Blacks coach Ian Foster's faith, he will take kicking duties off the tee from centre Jordie Barrett (26) against the Pumas in Mendoza as they launch their Rugby Championship defence in the lead-up to the World Cup.

"My game's probably matured a little bit more than what it has in the past," McKenzie told New Zealand media.

"I used to run myself into trouble a bit, and put the team under pressure.

"I've learnt that kicking is a big part of being a playmaker, and having that experience this year with the Chiefs has been great."

Mo'unga will run off the bench while Beauden Barrett will start at fullback against the Pumas, and the time-honoured tradition of debating which player should start where will rage on in New Zealand.

McKenzie is aware his promotion may be short-lived but is thrilled to get the chance to bring a point of difference.

"Obviously, Richie and Baz (Barrett) are playing great rugby, so I wouldn’t say the jersey’s mine whatsoever,” he said.

"But it is an opportunity. It's just about just playing my game.

"Obviously, we've got a game-plan but you just want to be yourself, be instinctive and play the rugby we have tried to play all year.

"That'll be what I'm trying to do on Saturday, just do my job."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupMcKenzie DamianWaikato ChiefsBarrett BeaudenMo'unga RichieNew ZealandPumasBarrett Jordie
Related Articles
Winger Emoni Narawa to debut for New Zealand in Mendoza against Argentina
All Blacks halfback Weber confirms Europe-bound after World Cup
Jamie Joseph to step down as Japan head coach after World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Australia co-captain James Slipper cleared to face Boks in Rugby Championship opener
Eddie Jones out to banish Australia’s Pretoria ghosts against South Africa
Argentina prop Lucio Sordoni returns to face New Zealand
Australia's Slipper fit as Jones names four uncapped players to face Springboks
South Africa forced into change at prop for Australia test
Shortened Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test
Australian utility back Reece Hodge ready for kicking duel with South Africa
Ex-Ireland lock Jean Kleyn to debut for Springboks in Rugby Championship opener
South Africa focused on winning Rugby Championship as Australia loom, says Esterhuizen
Two uncapped players in Argentina squad to meet New Zealand
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, United close in on Onana
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Tennis Tracker: Murray wins third set as play finishes, Pegula flies past Busca
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |