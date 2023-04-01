New Zealand lock Barrett cleared to play in World Cup opener against France

Barrett received two yellows in the loss to South Africa
Reuters
New Zealand lock Scott Barrett will face no further sanction after his red card in the record 35-7 loss to South Africa at Twickenham on Friday, leaving the second row free to line up against France in the Rugby World Cup opener on September 8th.

Barrett received two yellow cards in New Zealand’s heaviest-ever defeat, the second just before halftime for a reckless entry into the ruck as he struck Springboks' hooker Malcolm Marx on the ground.

The incident was looked at by the bunker review during the game and not upgraded to a red card, though because Barrett received two sin-bin visits in the match, he was automatically awarded one anyway.

An independent judicial committee on Monday decided the sending-off was sufficient sanction as “the player was sent off for two yellow cards, and the first of those yellow cards was for a technical offence following a team warning.”

Regarding the second, the committee judged there were mitigating circumstances as Barrett’s initial contact with Marx had been on his arm, before rising to the neck area, and that the player admitted his guilt and had shown remorse.

Barrett is one of three brothers in the New Zealand squad, along with fullback Beauden and centre Jordie.

The judicial committee process has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after England captain Owen Farrell initially had a red card against Wales rescinded before he was suspended for four games following an appeal by World Rugby.

He will miss England’s first two fixtures of the World Cup against Argentina and Japan.

