Organisers back 'bunker review' consistency at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Organisers back 'bunker review' consistency at World Cup
Organisers back 'bunker review' consistency at World Cup
Scotland clashed with Tonga on Sunday
Scotland clashed with Tonga on Sunday
Profimedia
Rugby World Cup organisers are confident that their 'bunker' card reviews are bringing more consistency to the game despite some debatable calls in this year's tournament.

Scotland coach Greg Townsend hit out at the television match official (TMO) and bunker review system after Afusipa Taumoepeau of Tonga only picked up a yellow card for a head-high tackle on captain Jamie Ritchie.

A yellow card can be upgraded to a red after officials review the action within eight minutes after a player has been sin-binned.

"The decision is explained to that supporters can have a better understanding," World Rugby general director Alan Gilpin told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The strive for consistency is ongoing. Hopefully what everyone sees is that communication on the field is clear," he added, declining to comment on individual cases after being asked about the tackle that eventually ruled flanker Ritchie out of their Pool B game against Romania on Saturday.

"We've seen a number of incidents where foul play was reviewed and there was great consistency from the bunker," Gilpin said.

"Rather than playing five or six replays on the screen when the crowds are excited we put it into a calmer environement. Every individual case has its specificities."

Thirty red cards have been handed out since the first World Cup in 1987, with a record eight in the previous edition in 2019.

At this year's World Cup, five red cards have been awarded after 24 of the 48 matches.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupScotland
Related Articles
Ireland's Jack Crowley labels upcoming opponents Scotland 'tough' customers
Scotland's McInally retires after injury ends hopes of World Cup swan song
Scotland eager to set up Paris 'shootout' with Ireland side they 'know how to beat'
Show more
Rugby Union
Fearless Italy prepared for New Zealand to "bully" them
New Zealand recall quartet after injury, Whitelock to win 149th cap off bench
Updated
Barnstorming Bundee has burger named after him as he shines at World Cup
Italy to go back to basics for New Zealand clash in Lyon
Recovering Dupont on course for France's World Cup quarter-final
All Blacks report clean bill of health going into Italy match this Friday
Kickers proving they are worth their weight in gold at Rugby World Cup
Eddie Jones bears the brunt after promising Australia a quick fix
Namibia captain Johan Deysel receives hefty ban for Antoine Dupont tackle
Most Read
Namibia captain Johan Deysel receives hefty ban for Antoine Dupont tackle
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings