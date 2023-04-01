Simon Raiwalui to step down as Fiji coach at end of the year

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Simon Raiwalui to step down as Fiji coach at end of the year
Simon Raiwalui to step down as Fiji coach at end of the year
Fiji won plaudits for their run at the tournament, which was ended by England in a 30-24 defeat in Marseille on Sunday
Fiji won plaudits for their run at the tournament, which was ended by England in a 30-24 defeat in Marseille on Sunday
Reuters
Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui will leave his post when his contract expires at the end of December, despite leading the Pacific Island nation to a quarter-final place at the World Cup, he said on Tuesday.

Fiji won plaudits for their run at the tournament, which was ended by England in a 30-24 defeat in Marseille on Sunday, after which a visibly emotional Raiwalui praised his team and said they had laid a platform for the next generation of players.

"I guess it is time to make it official, specifically what the next cycle will look like for Fiji Rugby. I will not be seeking an extension of (my) employment with FRU past 31 December," Raiwalui confirmed on the social media platform X.

"Thanks again to the players, staff and all the supporters, it has been quite a ride!"

Fiji Rugby did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

New Zealand-born Raiwalui was appointed coach in February this year after Vern Cotter stepped down, having previously been high performance director.

Fiji beat Australia and Georgia in Pool C but lost to Wales and Portugal. They rallied from 14 points down to draw level at 24-24 against England going into the final 10 minutes of their quarter-final, but lacked the experience to claim the win.

It was Fiji’s first World Cup quarter-final since 2007 and their third overall.

Mentions
FijiRugby UnionWorld Cup
Related Articles
Southern Hemisphere powers flex muscle to keep old northern order in place
Steve Borthwick's big selections pay off for England in narrow quarter-final win over Fiji
Fiji lay foundation for next generation after impressing in France
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland winger Keith Earls ends professional career
Jones stays committed to Australia, stands by youth push after World Cup flop
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus
'Best of them all': Johnny Sexton retires as Ireland's Captain Marvel
Lack of knockout experience leaves France floored at home World Cup after South Africa loss
All Blacks warrior Sam Whitelock on path to unique treble after Ireland triumph
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Tight margins made the difference for Springboks in win over France
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings