South Africa overcome Scots as they begin World Cup defence

South Africa's Grant Williams was a threat throughout
South Africa's Grant Williams was a threat throughout
Reuters
South Africa got the defence of their title off to an impressive start on Sunday when a second-half surge allowed them to overpower a toothless Scotland 18-3 to move into a strong position in the World Cup's “group of death”.

Scotland now face a difficult road to qualify from Pool B for the quarter-finals and will likely have to beat Ireland when the teams meet in their final group game in Paris on October 7th to stand a chance.

Scotland matched South Africa’s power in the opening 40 minutes and trailed 6-3 at the break, still in the contest without creating many scoring opportunities.

"It was tough in the first half," South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said. "Everything was close. We were a bit slow to get into our game and take our opportunities.

"Second half we took our opportunities from the set-piece and I am proud of the way the boys did that."

Once the Boks' powerful forwards came off the bench in the second period, there was another shift in momentum and they were able to comfortably keep the Scots at bay.

That being said, the best chance of the first half fell to the northern hemisphere side as wing Darcy Graham created a three-on-one opportunity but held onto the ball when he needed to release a team mate to canter over the Bok line.

South Africa lost lock Eben Etzebeth after 26 minutes, replaced by RG Snyman, and that changed the dynamic of a scrum battle they had been winning to that point.

Scotland forced a penalty from the set-piece in their own 22, and then shortly afterwards another in range for Russell to secure three points and halve the deficit on the stroke of halftime.

South Africa vs Scotland match stats
South Africa came out with renewed intensity in the second period, smashing their opponents backwards at the scrum to earn a penalty that put them in Scotland’s 22.

From there they moved the ball through phases, gaining a few metres at a time, before Du Toit crashed over from close range.

One try became two three minutes later as Libbok spotted Arendse in acres of space on the right wing and his cross-kick was perfect for the diminutive back to score in the corner.

It was poor defending and a sucker punch for the Scots, who in truth were out of the contest after 50 minutes and were easily shut out by the Boks.

"I thought our defence was excellent today, we really took it to them physically," Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie said.

The two packs locked in combat during a scrum
Reuters

"Plenty of time to dust ourselves off, all the hard work we have put in has not gone away, it is one set-back but we have loads to play for."

South Africa play their second pool game against Romania in Bordeaux next Sunday, while Scotland have to wait two weeks before they take on Tonga in Nice on September 24th.

Check out the match stats here with Flashscore!

Wales edge to victory in thrilling encounter with Fiji
Springboks sweat over Etzebeth injury after Scotland win
South Africa reality check leaves Scots still up against it
Pride prevails despite defeat for World Cup debutants Chile
Japan relieved to come through physical battle with Chile
Japan down brave Chile to take World Cup Pool D lead
Experienced prop Slipper close to Wallabies return
World Rugby promises action as fans battle to enter stadiums
England's Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon'
