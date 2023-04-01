South Africa's Mbonambi accused of racial slur aimed at England's Curry

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. South Africa's Mbonambi accused of racial slur aimed at England's Curry
South Africa's Mbonambi accused of racial slur aimed at England's Curry
South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi (C) waits to learn if he is cited over making an alleged racial slur aimed at England flanker Tom Curry (2R)
South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi (C) waits to learn if he is cited over making an alleged racial slur aimed at England flanker Tom Curry (2R)
AFP
South Africa's Bongi Mbonambi (32) is the subject of an investigation by his own team management and could be cited by England over an alleged racial slur aimed at Tom Curry (25) during the Springboks' victory in the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Mbonambi is the Springboks' only specialist hooker due to Malcolm Marx's tournament-ending injury, although converted back row forward Deon Fourie has covered from the bench.

Mbonambi is alleged to have addressed England backrow forward Curry with "you white (followed by an expletive)".

Curry approached referee Ben O'Keeffe about half an hour into Saturday's hard-fought match in Paris to report the alleged comment and asked what he should do in response.

"Nothing, please," replied O'Keeffe.

Curry was asked after South Africa had edged England 16-15 to reach the final whether Mbonambi, who also appeared to refuse to shake the England player's hand at the end of the match, had said something he had taken issue with.

"Yeah," replied Curry, before adding that "it does not need to be talked about".

South Africa Rugby said on Sunday they would look into the matter.

"We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence," it said.

"We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim."

Verbal abuse in rugby is rarely penalised, although England prop Joe Marler and South African Jacques Potgieter have been punished in the past.

Marler received a two-match ban for remarks addressed to Wales' Samson Lee in 2016 and Potgieter was fined for an on-field homophobic slur in a Super Rugby game in 2015.

The Springboks, though, will be nervously awaiting the citing deadline which falls on Monday morning.

They can ill afford to be without Mbonambi, who was man of the match in the quarter-final win over hosts France, for next Saturday's final with fellow three-time champions New Zealand.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupMbonambi BongiCurry ThomasSouth AfricaEngland
Related Articles
England to target Bronze Final as 'another big match', says Borthwick
Springboks adapted better to wet conditions to claim last-gasp win claims coach
'Disappointed' Steve Borthwick hails England despite loss to South Africa
Show more
Rugby Union
Relief for South Africa but credit to England after 'ugly' performance in Rugby World Cup
Handre Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final over England
Updated
New Zealand winger Will Jordan chasing World Cup glory over try scoring record
South Africa and England: A long history of World Cup rivalry
All Blacks cock-a-hoop after thumping Argentina to reach fifth World Cup final
All Blacks completely dominant, says Pumas captain Montoya after crushing loss
Most Read
Football Tracker: Luiz gives Villa the lead against West Ham, Milan take on Juve later
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Sevilla and Real Madrid share the spoils after heated affair in Ramos reunion
Handre Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final over England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings