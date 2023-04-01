Suspended Wallabies star Kurtley Beale pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Suspended Wallabies star Kurtley Beale pleads not guilty to sexual assault
Suspended Wallabies star Kurtley Beale pleads not guilty to sexual assault
Kurtley Beale in action for Racing 92
Kurtley Beale in action for Racing 92
Profimedia
Suspended Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale (34) said Thursday "the truth will come out" after he pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at a Sydney pub, reports said.

The veteran of 95 Tests was arrested in January and charged over an alleged incident in the bathroom of a pub the previous month.

Rugby Australia suspended him from all forms of the game.

Beale faced Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court charged with three sexual offences after one charge was dropped by prosecutors.

His lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, national broadcaster ABC reported.

"I'm devastated to be here today. I am not guilty," Beale told reporters outside court, adding: "The truth will come out."

Fullback Beale returned to Australia last year after a stint with French side Racing 92, hoping to make the Wallabies squad for this year's World Cup.

He made his debut for Australia in 2009.

Mentions
Rugby UnionBeale KurtleyAustraliaWorld Cup
Related Articles
Hooper doubtful on Wallabies future after World Cup
Wallabies sweat on Alaalatoa calf, heartbreak for Jorgensen
Eddie Jones has no regrets over England exit ahead of Twickenham return
Show more
Rugby Union
Weight of history against Brumbies and Blues in upcoming Super Rugby semi-finals
Warren Gatland would have gone elsewhere had he known extent of Welsh rugby's problems
Rugby's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup to return to multi-pool format next season
England name initial 28-man training squad for Rugby World Cup
South Africa hope to have Ireland lock Jean Kleyn in Rugby Championship squad
Injury-hit Canterbury Crusaders set up Blues showdown in Super semi-finals
Auckland Blues thrash Waratahs 41-12 to reach Super semi-finals
Lions the lure as Wallabies skipper Slipper extends contract
RFU says England women's players will receive 'enhanced' three-year contracts
Wallaby Salakaia-Loto returns home to bolster Rebels pack
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham reject Arsenal bid for Rice, Newcastle want Barella
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit